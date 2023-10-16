Society
Home Politics & Laws

Vietnamese President welcomes Chairman of Russian State Duma

October 16, 2023 - 16:54
Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng (right) on Monday had a meeting with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

 

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng received Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hà Nội on Monday, expressing his belief that his guest’s visit will create a strong impetus for bilateral cooperation, including between the State Duma of Russia and the National Assembly (NA) of Việt Nam.

Welcoming Volodin and the Russian delegation, who are paying an official visit to Việt Nam and co-chairing the second meeting of the countries’ Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, the host leader applauded the outcomes of Volodin’s talks with NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Sunday.

He attributed Việt Nam's successful struggle for national reunification in the past and achievements in national construction and defence at present partly to the enormous assistance in all aspects, especially training cadres, scientists and intellectuals, from the former Soviet Union and Russia today.

Despite numerous difficulties and challenges, bilateral relations have still harvested practical and concrete results, he noted.

To further promote the two countries’ ties, President Thưởng asked both sides to increase all-level mutual visits, foster economic, trade and investment links, and recover and boost people-to-people exchanges and tourism activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also took this occasion to thank Russia, including its Federal Assembly, for supporting the Vietnamese community to live, study, and work stably in the country. He also called on the Russian parliament, as the legislative body, to advocate the provision of more favourable conditions for Vietnamese people there.

At the meeting, the Chairman of the State Duma affirmed that Russia views Việt Nam as not only a strategic partner but also a strategic friend.

The preceding generations of the countries’ leaders have laid a solid and important foundation for bilateral relations, he remarked, perceiving that both sides should seek new forms of cooperation so that their ties will further develop in multiple areas.

Volodin also noted with satisfaction the recent great strides in bilateral cooperation and expressed his hope that the multifaceted relations will keep growing fruitfully and more intensively in the coming time.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian delegation paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the monument to heroes and martyrs on Bắc Son Street in Ba Đình District of Hà Nội. — VNS

Vietnam Russia relations

Politics & Laws

Prime Minister meets young voters of Cần Thơ City

Voters asked the National Assembly deputies of Cần Thơ to propose measures for promoting the development of infrastructure, especially transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure, training and attracting high-quality human resources, building cultural facilities for the youth, and establishing a startup and innovation centre in the city.

