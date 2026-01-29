Government approves implementation plan for special visa-free scheme

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình has signed a decision approving plans to implement the decree issued last year on time-limited visa exemptions for foreign nationals in special categories as part of Việt Nam’s efforts to promote socio-economic development.

Under Decision 161/QĐ-TTg, the plan details specific tasks, timelines and responsibilities for ministries, Government agencies and local authorities in carrying out Decree No. 221/2025/NĐ-CP, aiming to ensure coordinated and effective implementation nationwide while strengthening inter-agency cooperation and accountability among central and local bodies.

The Ministry of Public Security has been assigned as the lead agency responsible for issuing new administrative procedures under the decree, ensuring adequate technical infrastructure and resources. It will also handle applications for special visa-exemption cards, including their revocation when necessary.

Working with the Ministry of National Defence, the security ministry will also oversee entry and exit controls for cardholders at border gates, while facilitating travel for eligible foreigners entering and leaving Việt Nam.

To promote the policy internationally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with relevant agencies to reach foreign businesses, investors and eligible individuals through overseas media platforms and tourism and investment forums. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will guide central and local media outlets in publicising the new regulations domestically.

Under Decree 221, eligible foreigners include guests invited by senior Party and State leaders; scholars, scientists, professors and high-level experts; chief engineers and skilled digital technology professionals; major investors and leaders of large global corporations; influential figures in culture, arts, sports and tourism; Việt Nam’s honorary consuls abroad; and guests invited by approved universities, research institutes and large enterprises.

Other cases may also be considered for visa exemptions for diplomatic or socio-economic development purposes, subject to approval by the Minister of Public Security.

By March 1, ministries, Government bodies and provincial authorities are required to review relevant legal documents and propose amendments or new regulations, if necessary, to support effective implementation of the decree.

Starting this year, the Ministry of Education and Training will propose criteria and lists of major universities and research institutes eligible to invite special foreign visitors, while the Ministry of Finance will identify large enterprises authorised to do the same. These proposals will be consolidated and submitted to the Government via the Ministry of Public Security for approval.

The Ministry of Public Security will also strengthen monitoring of foreigners entering, exiting and residing in Việt Nam under the special visa exemption scheme to promptly detect and address any emerging issues.

Ministries and provincial authorities are required to develop their own implementation plans and report progress annually to the Prime Minister via the Ministry of Public Security by August 15 each year, or on an ad-hoc basis as directed. — VNS