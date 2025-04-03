Free movie screenings promote Vietnamese culture

PHÚ THỌ — The northern province of Phú Thọ is launching multiple movie screenings with various films about the Hùng Kings era and Vietnamese culture, free of charge.

As part of the activities for the Hùng Kings’ Festival, Phú Thọ Province’s Provincial Culture and Cinema Centre opened free movie screenings from March 31 to April 7. The screenings will be held at Hòa Phong Cinema in Việt Trì City and in the communes and towns in the mountainous districts.

The screenings include Vietnamese documentaries and feature films, such as Thời Đại Hùng Vương (Hùng Kings Era), Đền Hùng - Tâm Linh Nguồn Cội (Hùng Temple - Spiritual Roots), Tinh Hoa Di Sản Thời Đại Hùng Vương (The Essence of the Hùng Kings' Era) and Ký Sự Đền Hùng (Hùng Kings Temple Chronicles), among others.

The film Hùng Kings Era was produced through the collaboration of Phú Thọ and Vĩnh Phúc provinces’ Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The film utilises 3D special effects and has four chapters, with a duration of about 22 minutes. The story provides an overview of the period when the Hùng Kings founded, established and defended the nation, as portrayed in Vietnamese mythology and history.

Phú Thọ Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism hopes that the movie screening will help local people and tourists appreciate the historical and culture value of the Hùng Kings era.

Cao Xuân Du, Director of Provincial Culture and Cinema Centre, expressed high hope for the event. “The free screenings of films about the Hùng Kings era is part of the local efforts to preserve and promote the cultural and historical values of the nation, especially during the Hùng Kings' Festival," he said.

The Hùng Kings' Temple Festival 2025 and Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week is running until April 7, featuring numerous cultural and sports activities, including art performances, fireworks displays, a dragon boat race and a cooking contest. — VNS