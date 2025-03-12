A special companion: the dog who climbs mountains

By Lê Hương*

If he could speak, Chopper would have many stories to tell – not only about his bond with his owner but also about his trekking adventures to high mountains.

Like other dogs, Chopper, a Shiba Inu, receives plenty of care from his owner, fashion designer Nguyễn Hà Mai.

Thanks to Mai’s passion for trekking, Chopper has accompanied her on numerous trips throughout his three years of life.

He might just be one of the most athletic dogs in Việt Nam, having trekked up multiple peaks, including the 2nd highest one in the country -- the Pu Si Lung, 3,080m in Lai Châu Province.

“A common trait of the Shiba Inu dogs is that they are very stubborn, and Chopper is no exception,” Mai told Việt Nam News. “But I trained him when he was young. He’s different from other Shibas in that he listens to my commands and is well-behaved.”

Mai doesn’t over pamper Chopper. She allows him to accompany her on most activities and experiences and never puts him in a cage.

“Chopper and I are a perfect match,” she said. “We enjoy everything together, including our journeys. He joins me on all my travels, and we are always happy together. When we go trekking, he often leads the way. Chopper has an excellent sense of smell, so he ensures we never get lost.”

Chopper had his first trek with Mai when he was just six months old, and he’s loved every adventure since.

As a Japanese hunting breed, he thrives on outdoor activities. Mai said after his first trek, she asked him, "Do you want to go trekking again?"

"Whenever I mentioned the word 'trekking', he showed excitement. That’s when I realised how much he enjoyed it too,” she said.

Chopper has proven his ability to lead trekking teams and protect his owner in dangerous situations.

One time, Mai was descending a 30-metre cliff after it had rained.

“It was slippery, and I lost my footing and fell,” she said. “I panicked, but Chopper, who stood below, barked anxiously. It was as though he wanted to climb up to help me. His barking gave me the strength to push through the challenge. I knew he cared about me.”

Lê Hải Vân, Mai’s friend, who has accompanied Mai and Chopper on several treks, admires him a lot.

“Twice, when I went climbing with Chopper, we got lost because we didn’t go after him,” she said. “We were lost for quite a while, and it drained a lot of our energy. From then on, we follow the path Chopper led us on.”

Mai recalled her recent trek to the 3,049-metre Pù Ta Leng Peak located in Lai Châu Province. She wanted to reach the summit early to witness the sunrise from the top.

While everyone else in her team was still asleep, Mai set off at 3am with Chopper and a porter who led the way. Halfway through the journey, the porter slowed down to care for another group, leaving Mai and Chopper to continue ahead.

“It was so dark that I could only hear the sound of the wind,” Mai recalled. “I felt a little scared. I was lucky to have Chopper by my side. We pushed on and reached the peak by 5.30am, just in time to see the sunrise. Whenever I couldn’t see him, I called out to Chopper. He would run back to encourage me and circle around my legs, helping me stay calm and continue on my path.”

Mai said she’ll never forget the emotions she felt as they ran through the dark forest, the moonlight guiding their way.

“I was both scared and excited,” she said. “But reaching the peak was so thrilling. We were running through the moonlight and the first rays of the sun at the same time. That was the most spectacular sunrise I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Mai considers Chopper her little brother. “To me, he holds an immense spiritual value,” she admitted.

“He shares in my struggles, joys and sorrows. There are things I can’t talk to my parents or friends about, but I can always confide in him.”

Mai plans to take Chopper on three more treks up high peaks and other trekking routes as well.

Chopper will continue to experience the thrill of exploring, just like any true trekkers. VNS

*with additional report by Bảo Long