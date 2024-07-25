Melodies for healing: a concert to support hemodialysis patients

HÀ NỘI – A heartfelt concert to support hemodialysis patients will be held next month in Hà Nội.

Inspired by the book Memoir of a Dialysis Patient and driven by the heartfelt messages that author Hồ Hồng Việt wishes to share, the Sunset Sun charity concert emerges as a collaborative effort between the author’s family and the NEU (National Economics University) Philharmonic. This musical event aims to express gratitude to the book’s readers while weaving together classical melodies and life’s profound values.

At the heart of this concert lies a captivating story – one told not through words alone, but through the language of music. As the notes resonate, listeners will embark on a journey alongside dialysis patients who defy their fate. Through symphonies and harmonies, the concert becomes a vessel for conveying the book’s powerful message directly to the hearts of its audience.

The Sunset Sun concert will feature the performances of pianist Hoàng Hồ Thu and violinist Hoàng Hồ Khánh Vân.

Pianist Thu talent blossomed under the watchful eyes of dedicated lecturers at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music (VNAM), Dr. Professor Trần Thu Hà and MSc Vũ Thị Phương Mai shaped her musical path, nurturing her passion for the piano. Graduating from the intermediate level, Thu’s exceptional abilities earned her a coveted scholarship to the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest, where she flourished, graduating with distinction.

Her piano keys have danced with the Việt Nam Symphony Orchestra (VNSO), where her solos have enraptured audiences. The intimate chamber Concert Hall of VNAM has also witnessed her artistry. Currently, Thu imparts her wisdom as a lecturer in the Piano Department at the VNMA. Yet her passion extends beyond the classroom. As a member of the 'Schubert in a Mug' project – a music project that brings classical music closer to appreciative audiences, Thu collaborates with fellow artists, each wielding different instruments.

Vân is a dynamic violinist, who has captivated Hà Nội’s audience since her return from Hungary in 2021. Her musical voyage – from the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Hungary to the heart of Việt Nam – resounds with passion and accomplishment. Her talent has garnered accolades worldwide, including first prize at the 10th Kazakhstan International Violin Competition (2023) and at the AICC International Music Competition in Jakarta (2009), and 3rd prize at the International Music Competition in Hà Nội (2019).

Her violin has sung with the VNSO and the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra. Tokyo’s Academy of Music and Hungary’s Liszt Ferenc Chamber Orchestra have also witnessed her virtuosity. She has toured with the Asian Youth Orchestra and the Southeast Asian Youth Chamber Orchestra, sharing melodies across borders.

Today, Vân imparts her expertise as a violin lecturer at the VNAM. Like pianist Thu, Vân is also a member of the “Schubert in a Mug” to share her love for music with audience.

Alongside two professional artists, the Sunset Sun concert will also present members of the NEU Philharmonic, including pianists Nguyễn Hà Anh, Trần Tuấn Thành, Nguyễn Phương Liên, Đinh Kiến Quốc, violinist Lê Tuấn Kiệt and clarinet player Hoàng Thái Sơn.

The special concert will start at 8pm on August 10, at A2 Ballroom, the National Economics University, 207 Giải Phóng Road, Hà Nội.

The audience can secure their seats by purchasing a copy of Memoir of a Dialysis Patient. With each book, they receive two complimentary concert tickets. Profits from book sales will be channeled toward supporting hemodialysis patients facing exceptional challenges at the author’s own dialysis facility.

To purchase the book, please register using the link below: https://forms.gle/8gy7UosRPcg24Q8k7. Hotline: 0342 099 798. VNS

Excerpts from Memoir of a Dialysis Patient by Hồ Hồng Việt.

https://vietnamnews.vn/life-style/1659685/memoir-of-a-dialysis-patient.html