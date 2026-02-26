Đà Nẵng IFC set to serve the country’s overall development

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Việt Nam International Financial Centre (IFC) in the central city of Đà Nẵng, which was launched earlier this year, is set to become a modern international financial hub closely linked with the innovation ecosystem, digital technology and sustainable finance. Hồ Kỳ Minh, permanent deputy chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee and the head of the Executive Agency of the IFC Đà Nẵng, speaks with Việt Nam News correspondents about the future of the IFC centre.

Could you share key incentive policies for investors in the Việt Nam International Financial Centre, as well as preparations in terms of workforce and infrastructure?

The Việt Nam International Financial Centre in Đà Nẵng (VIFC-DN) is being developed on the basis of special mechanisms and policies issued by the National Assembly and the Government, with the overarching aim of creating an open, transparent and internationally competitive investment environment.

These include policies aligned with global practices of international financial centres, such as providing a regulatory sandbox to pilot new business models and financial technologies, allowing members to choose either International Financial Reporting Standards or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for financial reporting, thus establishing a globally consistent business language.

At the same time, VIFC-DN also offers incentive policies that go beyond common international practices, including corporate income tax and personal income tax exemptions and reductions, streamlined administrative procedures, and simplified requirements related to construction, environmental compliance, licensing conditions, project registration procedures and supportive policies to develop modern and integrated technical and social infrastructure.

The city has developed an organisational structure, defined job positions and prepared recruitment plans for key personnel for the VIFC-DN. It has also issued a plan to attract high-quality talent and finalised an approach to engage foreign experts with practical experience in operating international financial centres worldwide.

Its executive apparatus is oriented toward being efficient, professional, integrity-driven and operated in line with international standards. Currently, the VIFC-DN has been recruiting experts and qualified workers who could contribute to the successful operation of the centre.

In terms of infrastructure, in the near term the city will complete the headquarters of the Executive Agency of the VIFC-DN at Software Park 2, with more than 4,000sq.m of working space. In addition, a 20-storey building with over 27,000sq.m of floor area will be used starting in July and will be fully equipped with internet infrastructure, 5G networks, data systems and servers.

Over the next five years, Đà Nẵng will focus on attracting strategic investors to develop the financial centre ecosystem on more than 18 hectares of land in prime coastal locations. In parallel, the city will gradually implement a master plan covering approximately 300ha for the functional zones of the Việt Nam IFC.

In your view, what benefits will investors gain from funding the Việt Nam International Financial Centre?

Recently, Đà Nẵng has engaged with international financial markets and organised multiple study missions to learn from international financial centre models around the world. The city has also worked directly with financial institutions, investment funds and advisory organisations, both domestic and international, to understand investor needs and priority sectors.

Initial results indicate a very positive market response. The city has received more than 80 letters of interest to register as members of the VIFC-DN, signed over 20 memoranda of understanding (MoU), granted official membership registration certificates to 12 organisations and financial institutions, and issued letters of acceptance/interest to 11 organisations and financial institutions – including several leading global institutions.

Investors coming to the VIFC-DN will not only benefit from incentives; more importantly, this is a platform where investors can connect with new capital flows, test modern financial models, access the central Vietnamese market and Việt Nam more broadly, and expand into the Asia-Pacific region, supported by competitive costs and a highly favourable living environment.

How will the establishment and operation of an international financial centre contribute to economic benefits and growth for Đà Nẵng and Việt Nam?

For Đà Nẵng alone, developing an IFC is a strategic undertaking that will play an important role in driving breakthrough and sustainable growth in the coming years.

The financial centre is expected to become a catalyst for attracting international capital to major, strategic projects for the city, such as urban rail, the free trade zone,and the national strategic growth urban area in Đà Nẵng Bay, supporting the city’s goal of achieving double-digit growth.

The VIFC will also stimulate innovation through the presence of sectors shaping the future economy, such as venture capital funds, digital financial trading platforms and exchanges, blockchain hubs and data centres. More importantly, it will serve as a major boost to the city’s start-up and innovation ecosystem – where businesses and start-ups can access global capital, knowledge and technology directly in Đà Nẵng.

Another key differentiator is that the VIFC is being designed in close alignment with the Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone, in line with National Assembly Resolution 259/2025/QH15 dated 11 December 2025. This link creates a seamless ecosystem connecting trade, logistics, production and finance, enabling capital flows not only to circulate financially, but also to directly support real economic activities, imports and exports, and innovation-driven investment.

Does the Việt Nam International Financial Centre or the city of Đà Nẵng propose any additional support for investors to enhance connectivity and convenience in doing business at the Centre?

In addition to central Government policies, Đà Nẵng is committed to accompanying investors throughout the project implementation process by providing legal support, partner connections, market information, talent access and urban services.

During operations, if obstacles arise or existing regulations become no longer suitable, the Executive Agency is responsible for making adjustments within its remit or proposing revisions for authorities to review, amend and improve the legal framework – ensuring that the VIFC-DN operates effectively, safely and with global competitiveness.

At the same time, the city is promoting direct international flight routes, strengthening digital technology infrastructure, developing innovation spaces, upgrading urban infrastructure and expanding high-quality education and specialised health care facilities – enhancing overall living, working and business conditions for members and investors within the VIFC-DN.

In your view, how will Đà Nẵng’s economic outlook and position evolve after the Việt Nam International Financial Centre project is established?

It should be emphasised that the VIFC-DN is a national financial centre, established in Đà Nẵng and HCM City to serve the country’s overall development objectives – not solely those of Đà Nẵng City.

The city’s responsibility is to provide the best possible preparation in terms of institutions, infrastructure, staff and living conditions to ensure the centre operates effectively and contributes to national growth.

From a local perspective, the presence of the VIFC-DN will substantially reshape the city’s development profile – from a primarily services- and tourism-oriented city to a knowledge-based, financial and innovation-driven urban centre, with a greater ability to integrate into regional and international value chains.

More importantly, the IFC will elevate Đà Nẵng’s standing on the national and regional economic maps, positioning the city as a hub for capital, technology and knowledge flows, thus generating spillover growth not only for Đà Nẵng but also for the Central Highlands and central Việt Nam regions, and making a tangible contribution to national competitiveness. VNS