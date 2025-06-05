Việt Nam’s agri-exports remain resilient amid global volatility

Việt Nam’s agro-forestry-fishery sector has continued its strong performance into 2025, despite global headwinds and market fluctuations. Việt Nam News reporter Quỳnh Như talked to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến to learn more about export results, commodity trends, market structure and the strategic roadmap for sustaining growth over the coming months.

How would you assess Việt Nam’s agro-forestry-fishery export performance in the first five months of 2025?

The sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of substantial international and regional challenges.

Under the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister, and with close coordination across ministries and local authorities, Việt Nam’s agricultural exports are progressing steadily toward the annual target of nearly US$70 billion.

In May alone, the export value reached approximately $6.28 billion, marking a 19.6 per cent increase over the same month last year.

This brought the total export turnover for the first five months of 2025 to $28.04 billion, up 15.1 per cent year-on-year.

While these results are encouraging, they also remind us of the need to remain proactive and adaptable as we enter the more complex period ahead.

Environmental protection initiatives have been enhanced, with efforts to control pollution in craft villages and industrial zones, alongside the management of solid and hazardous waste through regulatory frameworks.

Notably, durian has emerged as a significant product contributing to the agricultural sector's success.

Under the decisive guidance of Official Dispatch No. 71/CĐ-TTg, aimed at promoting sustainable durian production and export, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has implemented effective measures. Minister Đỗ Đức Duy chaired a meeting to explore strategies for promoting the fruit in the Central Highlands, successfully engaging with the General Department of Customs of China.

As a result, China has recognised an additional 829 area codes and 131 packaging facility codes for Việt Nam’s durian, allowing for the clearance of 24 tonnes of frozen fruit.

What specific commodities have contributed to this growth, and how are their performances shaping up?

Việt Nam’s agro-exports have performed well across multiple categories. Agricultural products, livestock, fisheries and forestry have all maintained steady growth.

Coffee continues to be a leading commodity, with over 835,000 tonnes exported in the first five months, valued at $4.79 billion.

Although the volume only slightly increased, the value jumped by more than 65 per cent, driven by a significant rise in global coffee prices.

Other commodities such as rubber and cashew nuts also posted value gains, despite slight declines in export volumes.

For instance, rubber exports brought in over $1 billion, thanks to price improvements, with China accounting for the bulk of the market. Cashew exports decreased in quantity but still increased in value, highlighting favourable pricing dynamics.

Pepper followed a similar trend: lower export volumes were offset by a sharp price increase, resulting in a nearly 40 per cent rise in export value.

Conversely, rice saw a more mixed result.

While the export volume increased by over 12 per cent, the value dropped by nearly 9 per cent due to declining prices.

Fruits and vegetables experienced a noticeable setback, particularly due to reduced exports to China, though this is being addressed through new trade facilitation efforts.

Asia remains the dominant export destination, accounting for 42 per cent of total agri-forestry-fishery exports. This is followed by the Americas and Europe, with 23 per cent and 16.1 per cent of the market share, respectively. Although Africa and Oceania contribute smaller portions, they are emerging markets with considerable growth potential.

In fact, exports to Africa rose by over 94 per cent in the first five months of the year, while exports to Europe increased by nearly 47 per cent and the Americas by more than 17 per cent.

These figures suggest that our strategy of diversifying export markets is paying off.

What key factors have enabled Việt Nam to maintain such positive export momentum?

First and foremost, our unwavering commitment to food safety has laid a strong foundation for sustained export growth.

The ministry has taken a firm stance against all violations, especially those that compromise consumer health.

We have worked closely with the Ministry of Public Security to crack down on fraudulent and illegal practices.

Additionally, we have streamlined and harmonised legal frameworks to ensure compliance along the entire value chain, from production and processing to distribution.

Environmental regulations have also been tightened, with enhanced waste management efforts in industrial zones and craft villages.

These measures collectively boost our credibility in international markets and ensure that Việt Nam’s agricultural products meet the highest safety and quality standards.

What strategies will the ministry pursue to meet the Government’s 2025 targets and support the sector’s continued growth?

The ministry is fully committed to driving innovation and sustainability across the sector.

Our strategy is centred on shifting towards low-emission, climate-resilient agricultural production. This includes reviewing cultivation practices, improving seed selection, and aligning output with actual market demand.

We will continue to enhance traceability systems, evaluate the effectiveness of fertiliser use and maintain rigorous inspections of packaging and planting facilities.

Expanding market access remains a top priority. We are working to deepen engagement with major markets such as China, the US, Japan and the European Union (EU), while also exploring untapped potential in the Middle East, Halal markets and Africa.

We will continue to leverage the benefits of next-generation free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and Việt Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which offer valuable opportunities for tariff reduction and trade facilitation.

At the same time, domestic market development remains critical.

We are supporting provinces in promoting key seasonal crops, like lychee, longan and durian, and connecting producers with modern distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms and retail chains.

Finally, the ministry is keeping a close watch on price fluctuations and global supply trends to ensure that farmers and exporters can adapt quickly and efficiently. — BIZHUB/VNS