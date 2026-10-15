Apartments lead HCM City property demand amid cautious sentiment

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s property market showed signs of stabilisation in Q3 2026, with transactions improving slightly and apartments remaining the most sought-after property type. However, buyers remained cautious amid high borrowing costs, policy uncertainty and limited cash flow, according to Batdongsan.com.vn.

The property technology platform presented its Q3 market review at an online event on October 14, attended by more than 600 participants.

Of 530 brokers surveyed, 48 per cent reported transactions falling more than 50 per cent quarter on quarter, down from 50 per cent in Q2. Meanwhile, 63 per cent said buyers remained cautious.

Apartments accounted for 37 per cent of property search interest, followed by land plots at 24 per cent and private houses at 21 per cent. Interest in primary-market properties rose from 16 per cent to 28 per cent over two years, reflecting growing demand for developer-sold projects.

In Hà Nội, asking prices fell quarter on quarter by 5 per cent for apartments, 10 per cent for land plots and 3 per cent for villas, while private house prices remained stable. Transaction activity improved modestly, said Đồng Quang Cảnh, senior sales manager at Batdongsan.com.vn.

In central Việt Nam, Đà Nẵng accounted for 62 per cent of property searches in Q3, compared with 29 per cent for Khánh Hòa and 4 per cent for Thanh Hóa. Asking prices and rents declined during the quarter, said Hà Nghiệm, the platform’s regional director for central Việt Nam.

In HCM City, apartments led buyer interest at 38 per cent, followed by private houses at 31 per cent. Prices were broadly stable, with modest declines in apartments, land plots and villas, while private house and shophouse prices edged up, said Đỗ Thị Ngọc Ánh, senior sales manager at Batdongsan.com.vn.

Apartment demand increasingly shifted towards satellite markets, particularly the former Bình Dương Province, whose share of searches for properties outside the former HCM City area rose from 9 per cent in Q1 2024 to 30 per cent in Q3 2026. Prices near Metro Line No. 1 and Hanoi Highway rose nearly 2.4 times between 2016 and 2026.

The private-house market faced a mismatch between supply and demand, as buyers favoured homes priced below VNĐ5 billion, while most listings fell in the VNĐ5 billion–VNĐ10 billion range.

Buyer caution persisted, as 35 per cent of surveyed brokers said customers were delaying purchases, while 24 per cent said buyers were waiting for prices to fall further. Only 19 per cent reported that customers were ready to act quickly when they found a suitable property.

Brokers identified infrastructure development, lower borrowing costs and clearer urban planning information as key factors that could support recovery.

Shophouse rental yields also improved in Q3, reaching 2.3 per cent in central areas and 3.1 per cent in near-central areas. Gò Vấp recorded the highest yield at 3.6 per cent.

Infrastructure investment, borrowing costs and affordability are expected to remain key factors shaping HCM City’s property market in the coming months, Ánh added. — VNS