VNPT, Viettel, Vietnamobile win 900MHz spectrum blocks following 2G shutdown

Blocks offered at the auction included C3-C3', covering 900-905 MHz and 945-950 MHz; C4-C4', covering 905-910 MHz and 950-955 MHz; and C5-C5', covering 910-915 MHz and 955-960 MHz, at the starting price of nearly VNĐ1.057 trillion for each pair, with a VNĐ10 billion bidding increment.

It was also the first time a frequency band previously used for 2G had been re-planned for 4G and 5G services and put up for public auction in a transparent and competitive process, according to Lê Văn Tuấn, director of the Authority of Radio Frequency Management.

VNPT won the C3-C3' pair for nearly VNĐ1.079 trillion, while Viettel secured C4-C4' for nearly VNĐ1.077 trillion. Vietnamobile won the C5-C5' pair for nearly VNĐ1.077 trillion.

Tuấn said the auction marked an important milestone as Việt Nam moves to completely shut down 2G technology, which allows operators to optimise their infrastructure, make more efficient use of spectrum resources and focus investment on more advanced telecommunications services.

The allocation of the 900MHz spectrum will also improve network quality and expand 4G and 5G coverage, he added.

This spectrum will be used to provide 4G services and next generations of mobile technology.

The licences will be valid for 15 years. — BIZHUB/VNS