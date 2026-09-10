HCM City hosts International Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition

HCM CITY — Processing machinery, smart manufacturing and recycling technologies in the plastics and rubber industry are being showcased at the 24th Vietnam International Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

The expo has brought together 650 exhibitors from more than 15 countries and territories, showcasing plastics and rubber processing machinery, raw materials, recycling technologies, automation and smart manufacturing solutions across 1,200 booths.

The India Pavilion has made its debut at the expo this year, bringing new products, technologies and cooperation opportunities to the market.

Companies from Asia, Europe and the Americas also showcase plastics and rubber processing machinery, raw materials, recycling technologies, automation and related solutions, creating more opportunities for international exchange and cooperation in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia.

Huỳnh Thị Mỹ, deputy president and general secretary of the Vietnam Plastics Association, said growing demand from electronics, automotive, packaging, construction and consumer goods, along with EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) and restrictions on single-use plastics, is driving the industry toward greater efficiency, recycled materials and higher-value products and technologies.

VietnamPlas attracts major global enterprises to showcase their machinery and equipment, highlighting immense growth potential and the plastics industry's strong growth, Mỹ said.

Imports of plastics machinery and equipment are growing at an annual rate of over 10 per cent, she said.

The expo will host seminars and forums, providing insights into new opportunities created by digital transformation, the circular economy and sustainable manufacturing.

Discussions will cover artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the plastics industry, recycled plastics and rubber, sustainable materials, green investment, and trends in single-use packaging materials.

The event, jointly organised by Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co Ltd at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until September 12. — BIZHUB/VNS