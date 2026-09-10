PM urges workable land, housing and real estate laws

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has called on ministries to ensure amendments to the country's land, housing and real estate laws can be implemented effectively, warning against passing legislation that conflicts with existing rules.

Hưng made the remarks on Wednesday while chairing a meeting with ministries and agencies on draft amendments to the Land Law, Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law.

The three laws are closely interconnected and are important to unlocking resources for economic growth, while having a broad impact on citizens, businesses, investors and the wider economy, as well as national security and defence, he said.

The PM praised ministries and agencies for their work on the draft legislation, including incorporating feedback from affected parties and National Assembly deputies.

He instructed the drafting agencies to review the bills alongside related legislation, including laws on investment, planning and taxation, and ensure they are consistent with policies set out in a Central Committee resolution adopted in July.

Public consultation on all three bills should be broad and substantive, involving affected groups, experts, scientists, businesses, associations and other organisations, he said. Authorities should clearly explain the objectives and substance of proposed policies to limit misunderstandings.

Drafting ministries should carefully consider feedback and provide convincing explanations for decisions to accept or reject recommendations, Hưng said, adding that policies should undergo thorough impact assessments.

He also ordered officials to review transitional provisions to prevent legal gaps or conflicts that could affect the legitimate rights and interests of individuals and organisations.

The Ministry of Justice, working with the ministries of Agriculture and Environment, Construction and Finance, will review the consistency of the legislation and seek to prevent conflicts that could leave newly enacted laws difficult to carry out.

The PM also called for administrative procedures and business conditions to be reduced and simplified, warning against a situation in which regulations are eased at the central level but increased by local authorities, creating new obstacles to development.

He called for greater development and interoperability of data systems covering land, housing and real estate.

The Ministry of Justice is expected to promptly complete its appraisal of the draft laws, while the ministries of Agriculture and Environment and Construction were instructed to finalise the bills and submit them to the Government by September 11. The draft laws are due to be discussed at a Government legislative meeting in September. — VNS