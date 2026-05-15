Central Retail breaks ground on GO! Phổ Yên mall in Thái Nguyên

HÀ NỘI — Central Retail broke ground on the GO! Phổ Yên shopping centre in Thái Nguyên Province on Friday, marking the group’s 46th mall in Việt Nam as it continues to expand its nationwide retail footprint.

Located in Vạn Xuân Ward, the project covers more than 12,000sq.m and has total investment capital of over VNĐ400 billion (US$15.4 million).

The complex will feature a GO! hypermarket specialising in food and fast-moving consumer goods, alongside restaurants, entertainment facilities, convenience stores and fashion outlets. The hypermarket area alone will span nearly 4,736sq.m and offer more than 40,000 products.

The project is scheduled for completion in October 2027.

Speaking at the ceremony, Olivier Langlet, chief executive officer of Central Retail Vietnam, said the project had progressed rapidly thanks to strong support from local authorities and partners, including Yên Bình Urban Development JSC.

He said the company was accelerating its Better for Vietnam strategy, focused on promoting local products, improving food quality and advancing sustainable retail development in Việt Nam.

Vice Chairman of the Thái Nguyên People’s Committee Dương Văn Lượng said the province viewed modern trade and services as a key driver of economic growth and urban development.

He added that the project would help improve commercial infrastructure, attract investment and better serve residents and workers in nearby industrial zones.

The project is being developed by Viet Nhat Pho Yen Real Estate JSC in Yên Bình Urban Area, which is connected to major industrial parks including Yên Bình, Điềm Thụy and Phú Bình.

Authorities said the mall was expected to create jobs, increase local budget revenue and provide more opportunities for local agricultural and OCOP products to enter the GO! retail distribution network nationwide. — VNS