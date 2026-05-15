VINAMAC EXPO 2026 drives industrial innovation

From smart robots and cobot welding to digital manufacturing solutions, VINAMAC EXPO 2026 is bringing together businesses, engineers and technology experts to explore the future of the industrial sector and global cooperation. The exhibition runs from May 14-16 in Hà Nội and November 27-29 in HCM City.
Fresh pomelos and lemons from Việt Nam will now be officially exported to China following the signing of new phytosanitary protocols between the two countries, marking a significant step forward in expanding official export channels for Vietnamese fruit.
The Ministry of Finance has issued regulations on greenhouse gas emission quota and carbon credit transactions on domestic carbon exchanges, aiming to create a transparent and synchronised legal framework for Việt Nam’s carbon market.
Under Decision 708/QĐ-BXD, foreign contractors may submit applications directly, by post or online through provincial-level public administrative service centres to apply for construction permits in Việt Nam.
Đà Nẵng is intensifying efforts to attract investment, develop the international financial centre and unlock development resources as the central coastal city aims to achieve economic growth of more than 11 per cent in 2026.
Property developers are accelerating bond issuance as access to bank loans becomes increasingly constrained, with many firms raising trillions of đồng through the debt market since the beginning of 2026 to supplement cash flow and refinance maturing obligations.