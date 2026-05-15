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VINAMAC EXPO 2026 drives industrial innovation

May 15, 2026 - 16:59
From smart robots and cobot welding to digital manufacturing solutions, VINAMAC EXPO 2026 is bringing together businesses, engineers and technology experts to explore the future of the industrial sector and global cooperation. The exhibition runs from May 14-16 in Hà Nội and November 27-29 in HCM City.

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