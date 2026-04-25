HCM City awards investment certificates to four high-tech projects

HÀ NỘI — HCM City on April 25 granted investment registration certificates to four high-tech projects with a record total capital of more than $1.23 billion.

Underscoring the southern city’s push to attract capital into high technology, these projects span large-scale data centres, biomedical technology and smart electronic equipment.

Nguyễn Kỳ Phùng, head of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) Management Board, said the city has implemented a special investment procedure mechanism to streamline the process to draw both foreign and domestic investment into key technology sectors.

The new investments are expected to contribute to gross regional domestic product growth while strengthening the city’s role as a regional hub for innovation, digital infrastructure and green industry.

Specifically, a joint venture between three Singaporean investors including Hathor, Frontier, Evolution will develop Evolution DC VN HCMC data centre worth $508 million.

Designed with a capacity of 52 MW IT load, the facility will support big data storage and cloud computing, with a commitment to use more than 30 per cent renewable energy towards net-zero emissions by 2045.

Another major project, the Starmason hyperscale data centre complex, will be developed with investment of over $480 million and a planned capacity of 60 MW IT load.

The facility is expected to enhance Việt Nam’s digital infrastructure and attract large ICT service providers to support growing demand for artificial intelligence and cloud services.

In biotechnology, Tâm Anh General Hospital will invest $160 million in a high-tech medical centre focusing on next-generation gene sequencing, regenerative medicine using stem cells, and internationally compliant clinical trial infrastructure.

Techtronic Tools Vietnam will invest $81 million in a smart electronics manufacturing plant producing IoT-integrated devices and high-performance lithium batteries, alongside establishing a research and development centre for core technologies.

The SHTP currently hosts 166 active projects with total registered capital of about $13.4 billion, employing more than 53,600 highly skilled workers.

The park generates cumulative production value of over $203 billion, including exports exceeding $185 billion.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được said the newly licensed projects would set new benchmarks for high-tech investment in Việt Nam and help drive double-digit economic growth in 2026 and beyond.

He also pledged continued support for investors, including streamlined administrative processes and improved infrastructure, to ensure projects are implemented on schedule. — VNS