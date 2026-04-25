Petrolimex starts large-scale E10 fuel blending ahead of nationwide rollout

HÀ NỘI — Petrolimex on April 25 began large-scale blending of E10 biofuel gasoline as the country’s biggest fuel distributor moves to accelerate the rollout of cleaner energy nationwide ahead of schedule.

The company said it started producing E10RON95-III fuel at its K130 terminal in Quảng Ninh.

Petrolimex General Director Lưu Văn Tuyển said the group has completed preparations on infrastructure, supply and operations, positioning itself to supply not only its own retail network but also other fuel distributors.

Petrolimex currently operates eight blending facilities across the country, including in Đà Nẵng and HCM City, with total capacity sufficient to meet more than 5 million cu.m of demand in the initial phase.

The company began piloting E10 sales in HCM City in August 2025 before expanding to Đà Nẵng, he said, adding the company is getting ready for nationwide rollout of E10 in April.

It is also studying higher-grade fuels meeting Euro V and Euro VI standards.

Tuyển said the biggest challenge will be converting Petrolimex’s 2,831 retail stations nationwide within about one month, including clearing existing mineral fuel inventories to switch fully to E10RON95.

He called for government incentives to further encourage the adoption of biofuels and promote cleaner energy use.

E10 fuel currently benefits from a lower excise tax rate of about 7 per cent, making it cheaper than fossil fuels and potentially supporting consumers and businesses. — VNS