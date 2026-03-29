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Nestlé MILO marks over a decade supporting Tiền Phong Marathon

March 29, 2026 - 19:25
Nestlé MILO has continued its longstanding partnership with the Tiền Phong Marathon, reaffirming its commitment to promoting endurance sports and active lifestyles in Việt Nam.

 

Representatives from Nestlé MILO at the Tiền Phong Marathon. Photo courtesy of the firm

KHÁNH HÒA — Nestlé MILO has continued its longstanding partnership with the Tiền Phong Marathon, reaffirming its commitment to promoting endurance sports and active lifestyles in Việt Nam.

The 67th edition of the national championship, held in Nha Trang from March 27 to 29, drew a record of more than 12,000 participants, including professional athletes, amateur runners and international competitors.

First organised in 1958, the event remains the country’s longest-running marathon and a symbol of sporting spirit and cultural tradition.

This year marks the 11th consecutive year that Nestlé MILO has served as a Gold Sponsor, reflecting its long-term strategy to encourage physical activity across all age groups.

With more than three decades in Việt Nam, Nestlé and its MILO brand have consistently pursued their mission of improving quality of life, while playing a pioneering role in developing school and community sports. Through programmes such as Active Vietnam, the brand has helped millions of children access sporting activities nationwide.

These efforts include support for major youth competitions and grassroots initiatives, from school fitness festivals to football, basketball and athletics tournaments, as well as partnerships with national teams at regional and global sporting events.

Lê Bùi Thị Mai Uyên, Category Director for MILO and Dairy at Nestlé Vietnam, said long-distance running demands perseverance and resilience.

“Every runner at the Tiền Phong Marathon represents a strong sporting spirit - not only in physical endurance but also in determination and courage,” she said, adding that the brand takes pride in its decade-long partnership with the event.

Beyond sponsorship, Nestlé MILO has also engaged runners through interactive activities on-site, offering experiential spaces and commemorative gifts, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the race.

Through its continued involvement, the brand aims to inspire participants and further spread a love of sports among younger generations, helping them build confidence, resilience and the drive to pursue their ambitions. — VNS

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