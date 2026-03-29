Viettel Post to raise capital to over $64 million

HÀ NỘI — The State Securities Commission has approved Viettel Post's rights offering to raise charter capital to VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$64.5 million), a move the company says will fund logistics expansion and strengthen working capital as it pursues broader logistics ambitions.

Under Certificate No. 53/GCN‑UBCK, effective March 20, the company is authorised to offer 51.1 million new ordinary shares to existing shareholders at a par value of VNĐ10,000 per share. The issuance, representing a 42 per cent rights ratio (100:42), could raise approximately VNĐ511.5 billion if fully subscribed, increasing the company’s charter capital from VNĐ1.2 trillion to VNĐ1.7 trillion.

Viettel Post plans to allocate 58.1 per cent of the proceeds, roughly VNĐ297 billion, to expand delivery services through investments in transportation vehicles and physical servers. A further 19.6 per cent (VNĐ100 billion) will be contributed as capital to Viettel Logistics, while 22.3 per cent (about VNĐ114 billion) will supplement working capital. The distribution of newly issued shares must be completed within 90 days from the certificate’s effective date, between March 20 and June 18.

On the market, Viettel Post shares gained the maximum daily limit of 7 per cent on Thursday, closing at VNĐ95,100 per share. Despite the rally, the stock has fallen more than 16.6 per cent over the past month, with average daily liquidity at just over 517,000 shares traded per session.

Operationally, Viettel Post reported steady results for 2025, with net revenue rising to over VNĐ20.8 trillion and profit after tax increasing 5.7 per cent to nearly VNĐ405 billion.

For 2026, the company set targets of total revenue and other income of VNĐ19.5 trillion, an 8.3 per cent decline year‑on‑year, while projecting profit after tax of VNĐ412 billion, a 1.75 per cent rise. It expects a dividend payout in 2026 of 10-15 per cent, consistent with its 2025 policy. — VNS