Foxconn invests additional $287 million in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Global electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has recently announced an additional investment of US$287.1 million in its Việt Nam-based unit, Fulian Precision Technology Component Company Ltd (Fulian).

According to a filing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange released this week, the investment will be channeled through Foxconn's Singapore arm Ingrasys Pte. Ltd.

Following the capital infusion, Foxconn’s total investment in Fulian will rise to nearly $668 million, while retaining 100 per cent ownership.

The move reflects Foxconn's long-term commitments to further expanding its electronics supply chain in the Vietnamese market.

Fulian, which was established in early 2023, covers about 49.6 hectares in the Quang Châu Industrial Park, Bắc Ninh Province. Fulian specialises in producing communications equipment, network cards, switches, and sensors for global giants like Apple, Sony and Xiaomi.

Foxconn began investing in Việt Nam in 2007. Beyond Fulian, Foxconn’s ecosystem in the country includes several other manufacturing units such as Fuhong Precision Component Co., Ltd., Funing Precision Component Co., Ltd., New Wing Interconnect Technology, Fuyu Precision Component Co., Ltd., and Fukang Technology Co., Ltd, which create jobs for more than 100,000 workers. — BIZHUB/VNS