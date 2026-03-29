Viettel marks 20 years of global expansion

HÀ NỘI — Viettel Group on March 28 celebrated 20 years of international expansion, highlighting its transformation from a domestic telecom operator into a global technology player.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders, including defence minister Phan Văn Giang and former CEO Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, along with representatives from central ministries, agencies and the armed forces.

From its first overseas investment in Cambodia in 2006, Viettel has expanded to 16 markets across Asia, Africa and the Americas.

ts international operations now generate more than US$3 billion in annual revenue, with sustained growth of around 20 per cent in recent years. Overseas markets contribute an estimated $350–400 million in cash flow back to Việt Nam each year.

In telecom services alone, Viettel ranks as the leading operator in seven out of its 10 markets. The market capitalisation of Viettel Global has reached approximately $10 billion, with a project capital recovery rate of 92 per cent.

At the event, Viettel Global was awarded the title of Labour Hero, one of the State’s highest honours, in recognition of its outstanding achievements in innovation and international investment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Giang said Viettel’s global journey reflects a pioneering spirit and growing technological mastery, while also strengthening Việt Nam’s international partnerships and standing in the digital era.

He called on the group to continue improving operational efficiency, expanding infrastructure investment and developing new digital services, while aligning business growth with social responsibility and national defence objectives.

Chairman and CEO Tào Đức Thắng said the group aims to maintain annual growth of at least 20 per cent, while expanding into new sectors such as digital technologies, high-tech industry, e-commerce and logistics.

Over the past two decades, Viettel has entered challenging markets often overlooked by global investors. In Cambodia, its Metfone brand rose from the eighth entrant to become the market leader, helping expand connectivity to rural and border areas.

In Haiti, Viettel built telecom infrastructure from scratch following the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake, contributing to the country’s largest fibre-optic network. Meanwhile, in Burundi, its Lumitel network quickly gained market leadership despite political instability.

Viettel said it is now shifting from an overseas investment model to a broader global business strategy, aiming to export its full technological capabilities and further enhance Việt Nam’s position in the global digital economy. — VNS