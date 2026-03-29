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Liên Chiểu deep-sea port set to be built soon

March 29, 2026 - 17:34
A joint-venture contractor, local Hateco Group and the Netherlands-based APM Terminals B.V., won the tender for the overall development of the deep-sea container port project after their bid was approved by local authorities, igniting one of the city's key projects for long-term growth.

 

 

 

A completion ceremony of the shared infrastructure items of the Liên Chiểu Port. The overal container port project will be built in April. Photo courtesy of Giao Liên 

ĐÀ NẴNG – A joint-venture contractor, local Hateco Group and the Netherlands-based APM Terminals B.V., won the tender for the overall development of the deep-sea container port project after their bid was approved by the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee, igniting one of the city's key projects for long-term growth.

Đà Nẵng’s Management Unit for Priority Infrastructure Investment Projects (PIIP) said the consortium will kick off the construction of the first container berths this quarter.

It said the container port project was scheduled for construction over nine years and 11 months, and the first phase of investment would be put into operation after three years, with an initial capacity reaching 4 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year.

 

An overview of the Liên Chiểu Port in Đà Nẵng City. The container port project will be built soon to serve as a key port and an international logistics service for the country in next decades of development. Photo courtesy of Giao Liên 

“The construction of the Liên Chiểu container port will open an international logistics gate for the central and Central Highlands region of Việt Nam, offering investment opportunities to global companies and sustainable growth for the city in the ‘rising’ era,” director of the Đà Nẵng PIIP Lê Thành Hưng said.

“The port will serve as a key maritime route for the country and international logistics services by sitting at the end of the East-West Economic Corridor connecting Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Việt Nam,” he said.

He shared that the Liên Chiểu port, which was planned on an area of 450ha, will allow smooth access for container ships and general cargo vessels from 100,000 DWT to 200,000 DWT (dead-weight tonnage), or 18,000 TEUs.

A completed inner traffic network has been built in connection with the port and the national road system, Hưng added.

“We have completed the shared infrastructure items including a 1.17km breakwater dyke system and the dredging of a 7.3km shipping channel, a 2.96km six-lane internal traffic route, and a series of power and water supply systems in paving the way for preparatory works ahead of the construction of the first container berths in April 2026,” he said.

 

A breakwater dyke system and a shipping channel have been completed as key infrastructure items for overall construction of the Liên Chiểu container port. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng PIIP

He also shared that the shared infrastructure items of the Liên Chiểu Port was built at a cost of VNĐ3.4 trillion (US$130 million), and it is regarded as one of the most important projects in the Master Plan, linked to the newly established Free Trade Zone.

The port was designed with 22 berths, including eight container berths, focusing on international container shipping services, reflecting Liên Chiểu’s role as a major commercial port in the region and one of the key gateways to the East Sea from the sub-Mekong region.

 

A coastal internal road section is built to link the Liên Chiểu container port and the national road system. Infrastructure items on the port have been completed in preparation for the container port project. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng PIIP

It will be able of accommodating container ships, bulk cargo, liquid and gas carriers and barges, making Đà Nẵng Port an international gateway port, the third in Việt Nam after Lạch Huyện Port in Hải Phòng City and Cái Mép-Thị Vải Port in HCM City. VNS

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