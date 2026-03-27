Vietnamese spend nearly $3 billion on beauty products via e-commerce in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese consumers spent nearly VNĐ74.4 trillion (US$3 billion) on beauty and personal care products on e-commerce platforms in 2025, a sharp rise of about 30 per cent from a year earlier, according to data platform Metric.vn, underscoring both robust demand and intensifying competition in the fast-growing market.

The revenue was generated across the three main platforms TikTok Shop, Shopee and Lazada.

Cosmetics remained the best-selling category in Việt Nam’s e-commerce sector, with revenue rising 23 per cent year on year, driven by key segments such as skincare, body care, hair care, fragrances and personal hygiene products.

The average unit price across the sector increased by around 13 per cent, suggesting consumers are trading up or buying higher-value items.

Official brand stores accounted for 64 per cent of total revenue, with most sales concentrated in the VNĐ200,000–500,000 price range. The trend points to growth driven by authorised sellers and higher per-product spending, which may also help address concerns about counterfeit or substandard goods.

Despite rising revenue, the number of active beauty shops declined. In the fourth quarter of 2025, active stores fell 8 per cent from the previous quarter and 13 per cent year on year.

Metric.vn said the shift reflects increasingly fierce competition, where businesses with stronger operational capacity, investment in product quality and services, and sustained brand-building are more likely to succeed.

By market share, TikTok Shop led in the fourth quarter, capturing about half of total sales with VNĐ7.7 trillion in revenue, up 27 per cent from the previous quarter.

Shopee followed with a 48 per cent share. Despite a slight dip in market share, it still posted revenue of VNĐ7.39 trillion, an increase of 21 per cent.

Lazada ranked third with less than VNĐ1 trillion in revenue, accounting for roughly 4 per cent of the market.

Metric.vn said TikTok Shop’s rapid rise signals not only a shift in market share but also a broader transformation, with competition increasingly shaped by platforms’ ability to generate demand and influence consumer behaviour rather than relying mainly on price promotions or search optimisation. — VNS