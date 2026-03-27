Nghi Sơn Refinery says crude supply secured

THANH HÓA — Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) said it has secured sufficient crude supply to maintain stable operations through the end of May, despite recent disruptions affecting global energy transport routes.

In an operational update released on Wednesday, the refinery said it had received its latest crude shipment from Kuwait in mid-March. However, subsequent geopolitical developments affecting transit through the Strait of Hormuz have temporarily constrained additional deliveries.

According to the company, the refinery is currently maintaining full operational capacity through March and has secured sufficient crude volumes to sustain operations at an optimised level under current supply conditions through the end of May.

NSRP said it is maximising the production of fuel products within available feedstock limits in order to help meet domestic demand, in close coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Việt Nam.

The company added that it continues to explore additional crude and feedstock sources to potentially increase operating rates where feasible, while maintaining operational reliability and safety.

NSRP also expressed appreciation for the support of the Vietnamese Government, relevant ministries, local authorities and its business partners, noting that their assistance – particularly in facilitating access to potential regional crude sources and maintaining dialogue with international partners – has helped the refinery address current market challenges.

Established in 2008, NSRP is a joint venture involving Kuwait Petroleum Europe B.V., Idemitsu Kosan, Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (PetroVietnam) and Mitsui Chemicals, with total investment exceeding US$9 billion.

Located in the Nghi Sơn Economic Zone in Thanh Hóa Province, the refinery has a designed processing capacity of about 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day, equivalent to around 10 million tonnes annually.

As one of the country’s major suppliers of refined petroleum products, the refinery plays an important role in ensuring domestic fuel supply while exporting petrochemical products to regional markets. —VNS