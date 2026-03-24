Sun Group, Marriott expand partnership with 10 new hotels

HÀ NỘI — Sun Group and Marriott International have signed an agreement to deepen their strategic partnership, planning to develop 10 new hotels and resorts in Phú Quốc and Vũng Tàu.

The projects will add nearly 4,500 rooms and are expected to open between 2026 and 2030. The signing ceremony, attended by Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano, underscores the group’s long-term commitment to Việt Nam’s fast-growing tourism market.

The portfolio introduces eight brands across multiple segments, including W Hotels and Moxy Hotels, both making their debut in Việt Nam, alongside Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le Méridien, Courtyard, Fairfield, and Four Points by Sheraton.

Most developments will be located in Phú Quốc, where Sun Group is building an integrated tourism ecosystem combining resorts, entertainment and infrastructure. The expansion is expected to strengthen the island’s capacity to host international events and support preparations for APEC 2027.

Marriott’s Asia-Pacific President Rajeev Menon said Việt Nam is emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic tourism markets, with the group’s managed hotel portfolio doubling since 2022.

Sun Group Chairman Đặng Minh Trường said that integrating global brands will enhance Việt Nam’s tourism competitiveness, helping attract diverse visitor segments and boost spending.

With over 270 million members in its Marriott Bonvoy network, Marriott is expected to further promote Việt Nam as a global destination. — VNS