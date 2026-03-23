Thanh Hóa seeks $22 billion in investment

THANH HÓA — The central province of Thanh Hóa is calling for investment in 173 projects worth an estimated VNĐ570 trillion (around US$22 billion) in the 2026–2030 period, as it prepares to host its 2026 Investment Promotion Conference later this month.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, final preparations are underway for the two-day event, scheduled for March 28–29 at FLC Sầm Sơn Golf and Resort. The conference is expected to draw about 800 domestic and international delegates.

At the event, authorities plan to grant investment approvals to 21 projects and sign memoranda of understanding with four strategic investors. These projects are largely concentrated in priority sectors, including manufacturing and processing, energy, industrial infrastructure, eco-urban development and high-end tourism.

The province will also unveil a list of priority projects for the 2026–2030 period, covering six key sectors. Of this total, industrial manufacturing accounts for 23 projects with combined capital exceeding VNĐ37 trillion, including several large developments such as Đồng Vàng Industrial Park and a petrochemical and advanced plastics production complex.

Infrastructure and urban development dominate the pipeline, with 52 projects worth more than VNĐ303 trillion. Most notable among them are major urban developments in Quảng Phú Ward and Nguyệt Viên Ward.

In the tourism sector, Thanh Hóa is seeking investment for seven eco-tourism and high-end resort projects, with total capital exceeding VNĐ71 trillion. Key projects include the Yên Mỹ Lake eco-tourism complex and a theme park.

Energy and environment projects make up another significant share, with 32 projects worth over VNĐ140 trillion. These include major LNG-to-power and storage projects in Nghi Sơn, as well as large-scale chemical production initiatives linked to the Nghi Sơn Refinery.

Other sectors, such as science and technology, innovation, health care, culture and sports are also included, with 12 planned golf course projects.

To attract investors, Thanh Hóa is offering a range of preferential policies, allowing investors to access the highest possible incentives within legal frameworks. Additional support may be considered for large-scale or strategically significant projects.

In the Nghi Sơn Economic Zone, investors can benefit from extended land rent exemptions, preferential corporate income tax rates of 10 per cent for up to 15 years, and tax holidays. Further incentives are available for projects in industrial parks and disadvantaged areas, alongside targeted support for infrastructure development and logistics through Nghi Sơn Port.

Provincial leaders said the investment drive aims to accelerate economic restructuring and create new growth momentum, positioning Thanh Hóa as a key development hub in the region. — VNS