Final preparations underway for Autumn Fair 2025

HÀ NỘI — Over 90 per cent of infrastructure items, including electricity, water supply, security and communications systems, have been completed for the Autumn Fair 2025, organisers reported.

During an inspection on Wednesday, Vũ Bá Phú, director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that preparations for business support activities, media zone, press centre and main stage for the opening ceremony were being finalised.

Construction, decoration and the arrangement of exhibition spaces are almost complete, meeting both schedule and technical standards. Meanwhile, numerous enterprises, corporations and industry associations have begun setting up their booths, showcasing products that highlight modernity, creativity and Vietnamese identity. Some exhibitors are also introducing 3D displays, virtual reality models and interactive presentations to attract visitors and international partners.

The Autumn Fair 2025 is set to officially open on Saturday, covering more than 130,000 sqm with 3,000 booths. Bringing together domestic and foreign businesses, the event is expected to be the country’s largest trade promotion fair of the year, contributing to stimulating domestic consumption, promoting Vietnamese brands and strengthening the country’s international economic integration. — VNS