Rotor for 2nd turbine successfully installed at Hòa Bình hydropower expansion project

HÀ NỘI — The rotor of the second turbine has been successfully installed at the construction site of the Hòa Bình hydropower plant expansion project in Hòa Bình ward, the northern province of Phú Thọ, marking the completion of rotor installation for the entire project.

Previously, the first turbine was successfully installed and connected to the national grid on August 19. Each rotor – the rotating component of the generator and a key part of the power generation system – weighs approximately 585 tonnes.

The successful installation of the second rotor marks a crucial milestone, paving the way for the next stages of electromechanical assembly, testing, and operation, with the second turbine expected to begin power generation in November and the entire project to be completed by the end of the year.

The key project was approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 389/QĐ-TTg dated April 10, 2018, with the investor being the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

It comprises two turbines with a total capacity of 480MW and an average annual output of 490 million kWh, with a total investment of over VNĐ9.22 trillion (US$349.69 million).

Constructed on the right bank of the existing Hòa Bình hydropower dam in Hoa Binh ward, the project is designed to enhance the operational efficiency of the national power system.

Once completed, the expansion will increase peak load capacity, improve frequency regulation and system stability, reduce the operational intensity of existing units, thereby extending equipment lifespan and lowering maintenance costs, and contributing to a more secure, stable, and economically efficient national power grid. — VNS