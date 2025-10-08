Corporate capital expansion surges 168 per cent in nine months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s business sector continued to show confidence in the domestic market during the first nine months of 2025, with capital expansion among operating enterprises soaring by more than 168 per cent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking at the Finance Ministry’s recent regular press conference, Deputy Director of the Department for the Development of Private Enterprises and Collective Economy Trịnh Thị Hương said the additional registered capital of operating firms exceeded VNĐ3.3 quadrillion (over US$125.13 billion).

“This is a very positive signal as it reflects growing confidence of businesses that are already active in the market,” she stressed.

During the period, more than 231,000 enterprises entered or re-entered the market, up 26 per cent against the same period in 2024 and 1.32 times higher than the number of firms withdrawing. The startup wave remains vibrant, particularly following the issuance of Resolution No. 68 of the Politburo and Resolution No.198 of the National Assembly on private sector development.

On average, 18,600 new enterprises were established each month. June alone, one month after the release of Resolution No. 68, saw a record of over 24,000 new registrations, representing a 44.7 per cent increase compared to the monthly average of the first five months and 1.5 times higher than the 2021–2024 average.

However, Hương noted that the average capital per enterprise remains modest at about VNĐ10 billion. Domestic firms continue to face challenges, especially amid global geopolitical uncertainty affecting production and business operations.

To support enterprises, she said, the Government and the Ministry of Finance are rolling out solutions under Resolutions 68 and 198. All 34 provinces and cities, as well as all 21 ministries and sectors, have already issued their implementation plans.

The ministry is focusing on two groups of measures: improving the business environment and cutting administrative procedures to reduce compliance costs, and helping firms address gaps in corporate governance, taxation, and accounting.

Additionally, two national support programmes are being developed – one to nurture 1,000 pioneering enterprises, and another to train 10,000 CEOs, according to the official.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Chi affirmed that these efforts will continue to deliver practical solutions, fostering the growth of the private sector in line with the national development orientation. — VNS