5G network traffic in Việt Nam grows faster than in Thailand and China

HÀ NỘI — The overall 5G data consumption in Việt Nam has doubled, while the average 5G traffic in Thailand and China has increased by 1.5 times.

Viettel’s 5G network has recently reached 10 million users and is approaching its target of 12 million users by the end of this year.

Data from the operator also shows that the average monthly 5G data usage per user has doubled compared to 4G subscribers.

Although there is no official report yet on Việt Nam’s nationwide 5G data growth, Viettel’s twofold development alone suggests a faster growth rate than both China and Thailand.

Earlier, according to Counterpoint, Viettel led with over 8 million 5G users in Q1this year, followed by VNPT with 4 million and MobiFone with 2 million.

Based on the latest figures, within just two subsequent quarters, Viettel alone added 2 million new 5G subscribers, a remarkable achievement.

Commercialised on October 15 last year, with 6,500 BTS stations covering key areas nationwide, Viettel became the first operator in Việt Nam to deploy standalone 5G (5G SA) technology.

According to its 2025 plan, Viettel will install 22,000 additional 5G stations, bringing the total to 29,000 stations, which is three times the number at launch and twice the total number of 5G stations operated by all other carriers in Việt Nam as of June this year. —VNS