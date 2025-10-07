Association pledges to strengthen Việt Nam – Japan business connectivity

TOKYO — The Executive Board for the 2025–28 tenure of the Việt Nam Business Association in Japan (VJBA) made its debut in Tokyo on October 6, marking a milestone for Vietnamese enterprises in Japan as they continue to grow and accompany businesses in the homeland in a new era of development.

Established in September 2013, the VJBA has steadily expanded in both scale and scope of activities. The association now has 41 members, fulfilling its mission and serving as a reliable support network for Vietnamese companies and entrepreneurs operating in Japan. It also plays a crucial role as a bridge connecting businesses from both countries.

Reviewing the association’s performance during the 2023–25 tenure, Standing Vice President Đinh Anh Minh said the VJBA has expanded its network by admitting 12 new members. It has also enhanced trade promotion between Việt Nam and Japan, fostered bilateral cooperation, and supported the business community.

In addition, Minh noted, the VJBA has actively participated in community activities, raising over 2 million JPY (US$13,300) to assist Japanese and Vietnamese people affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake, donating more than VNĐ300 million to central Vietnamese localities hit by Typhoon Yagi, and sponsoring cultural community events in Japan.

Building on these achievements, the VJBA has outlined its orientations for the new tenure, including strengthening business connectivity between Việt Nam and Japan, promoting digital transformation and competitiveness among member enterprises, expanding strategic cooperation with both countries' authorities, and stepping up support for the Vietnamese community in Japan. The association also aims to increase its membership to 100 in 2026 through communication campaigns, networking, and practical assistance programmes.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiếu praised the VJBA’s role, position, and accomplishments, expressing his hope that the association will continue to grow in both size and quality. He reaffirmed the embassy’s commitment to accompanying Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs in Japan and to creating the best possible conditions for their future development.

On behalf of the new nine-member Executive Board, VJBA President Tống Thị Kim Giao, Director of Motiti Group, pledged to advance the association and contribute to the development of the Vietnamese community in Japan, as well as to the relationship between the two countries. — VNS