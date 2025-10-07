Manulife’s green insurance products win top honour for financial protection in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Manulife's Green Future and Green Dream products have been honoured with the Best Financial Insurance Protection Award at the Vietnam Wealth Advisor Summit 2025.

Presented by the Tài chính-Đầu tư (Finance and Investment) Newspaper under the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Vietnam Wealth Advisors community, the awards recognise outstanding innovation in financial protection and advisory services.

According to the Voting Council, Manulife’s green insurance product duo stood out for their comprehensive approach and strong customer satisfaction. The products fulfilled stringent criteria for investment-linked insurance, including a diversified portfolio of funds, transparent management, effective investment performance, high-quality advisory services and alignment with the evolving needs of customers.

Green Future and Green Dream are Manulife’s investment-linked insurance product developed in compliance with the new Insurance Business Law.

Green Future is a unit-linked insurance plan designed as a versatile financial solution, combining both protection and investment through unit-linked funds managed by Manulife Investment Fund Management (Vietnam) Company Limited. Its flexible structure allows it to cater to a wide range of customers from young entrepreneurs launching their careers to families seeking long-term protection and investment options.

Meanwhile, Green Dream is a general-linked insurance product focused on education and family protection. It guarantees a minimum interest rate while helping parents build savings for their children’s future. It also offers flexible protection levels without increasing premiums.

Both products offer increased coverage, up to 175 per cent of the original insured amount - without medical underwriting, and provide loyalty bonuses for long-term policyholders.

In addition to product innovation, Manulife continues to invest in its advisory workforce. The company has partnered with Vietnam Young Physicians Association and the Institute of Preventive Medicine and Public Health Training under Hanoi Medical University to launch a training programme on public health essentials.

This initiative helps elevate the standards of insurance consultants, enabling them to better support customers. — VNS