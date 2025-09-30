US semiconductor company opens offices, R&D centre in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — US company Marvell Technology, Inc., which offers data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, has announced the opening of three new offices in Việt Nam, one of which includes a state-of-the-art research and development laboratory.

The two offices in HCM City and one in Đà Nẵng are expected to support the company’s rapidly growing engineering workforce and commitment to innovation.

The office in Tân Bình Ward of HCM City is equipped with an R&D laboratory with advanced validation tools for testing semiconductor chips.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three offices simultaneously at HCM City’s Tân Bình Ward office on Tuesday, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được said: “This event is an important milestone in the process of cooperation in developing the semiconductor and high-tech industry in HCM City.”

Marvell Vietnam was established in 2013 with five engineers at the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in HCM City.

Today, with more than 500 engineers, Việt Nam has become the third-largest Marvell R&D centre after ones in the US and India.

Tạ Quang Đạm, general manager of Marvell Vietnam, said the company has collaborated with Vietnamese universities and the government through scholarship programmes, internships, curriculum editing, and seminars to train the next generation of semiconductor talent.

He said in April Marvell and the HCM City University of Technology signed a memorandum of understanding to amend the curricula for the graduate and postgraduate programmes to meet the requirements of the semiconductor industry.

The company also assists the university in building a laboratory and sends engineers back to the school twice a week to support students.

Được said Marvell offers a collaboration model the city wants that is a combination of international potential and domestic capacity to create sustainable values. — VNS