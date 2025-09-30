VN should develop MICE tourism: industry insiders

HÀ NỘI — Experts warn that Việt Nam must get serious about its meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism if the country is to unlock its full potential in the global travel market.

Although often described as a golden goose for the industry, MICE in Việt Nam remains fragmented and small in scale. According to Chairman of the Việt Nam Tourism Association Vũ Thế Bình the sector still lacks inter-sector and inter-regional coordination, while professionalism and competitiveness trail behind neighbouring countries. As a result, MICE has yet to deliver the contribution to national tourism that had been expected.

Demand, however, is growing, particularly from international visitors seeking investment and business opportunities. Between 2023 and 2024, MICE was the fastest-recovering segment, accounting for 60 to 70 per cent of Việt Nam’s visitor volume.

MICE generates higher revenue for travel agencies and service providers than other segments. Participants often choose four- and five-star hotels and request additional services such as gala dinners and team-building activities.

“With large numbers and high spending, MICE travellers also have a distinct advantage: they stay longer and are not tied to seasonal travel. They can travel at any time of the year,” said Director of the Institute for Tourism Development Research Nguyễn Anh Tuấn.

Tuấn added that Việt Nam has considerable potential to become a global MICE destination. Stable politics, friendly people and safety enhance its appeal while competitive and steady costs strengthen its position.

According to CEO of The Outbox Đặng Mạnh Phước, Việt Nam’s MICE industry is maintaining stable growth, driven mainly by the domestic market. Meetings currently account for 45.25 per cent of market share, while exhibitions are forecast to grow fastest at 8.24 per cent annually through 2030. Both segments are expected to drive future growth alongside strong domestic incentive programmes.

Looking ahead, Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam MICE Tourism Sub-Association Dr Trịnh Lê Anh identified two major trends shaping the sector. The first is the experience economy, with cultural heritage becoming a 'strategic asset' to create differentiation — surveys show 85 per cent of event planners prioritise authentic, unique experiences. The second is the event technology revolution, with the AR/VR market expanding by 25 per cent annually, underscoring technology’s role as a core part of the MICE experience.

From this perspective, he proposed that Việt Nam’s MICE industry should build its brand on heritage, invest in smart infrastructure, develop high-quality human resources and encourage public–private cooperation.

“Heritage gives us identity, stories and heart. Technology gives us scale, means and intelligence. Together, heritage and technology are the twin wings of MICE tourism,” he said.

Experts agree that Việt Nam’s MICE sector is on the threshold of a breakthrough. With rich heritage, rapid technological progress, strong business engagement and government support, Việt Nam has the foundations to rise into the region’s leading group of MICE destinations in the near future. — VNS