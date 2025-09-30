MoIT lifts e-commerce growth forecast to 25.5%

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has raised its annual e-commerce growth target for the business-to-consumer (B2C) model to 25.5 per cent, up from the earlier projection of 20–22 per cent, in light of the sector’s stronger-than-expected performance.

The ministry anticipates third-quarter growth will hit 27.67 per cent, 5.67 percentage points higher than the previous estimate.

At the start of 2025, the industry had set a target of 20–22 per cent. Yet, figures from the first eight months show growth of 25–27 per cent, outpacing forecasts by 3–7 percentage points. This reflects both the post-pandemic momentum of the market and the impact of supportive policies, alongside changes in consumer behaviour.

During the first half of the year, actual growth was adjusted from 19 per cent to 20 per cent. July growth climbed to 25 per cent against the earlier forecast of 21 per cent, while August and September each reached 28 per cent, compared with 22 per cent in the previous scenario. This pushed the average for the third quarter to 27.67 per cent.

For the final quarter, October is projected at 32 per cent versus the initial 23 per cent, November at 34 per cent compared to 24 per cent, and December at 35 per cent against 28 per cent. Consequently, average growth in Q4 is forecast at 33.67 per cent, nearly 8 points higher than previously estimated.

With an average of 25–27 per cent growth in the first eight months, e-commerce is providing a strong buffer for the economy, particularly as traditional sectors such as manufacturing and exports face external pressures.

The revised B2C target of 25.5 per cent highlights e-commerce’s role not only in boosting trade and services circulation but also in generating jobs in technology, logistics, transport, and digital finance, thereby helping Việt Nam edge closer to its overall growth goal of 8.3–8.5 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS