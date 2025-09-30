Politics & Law
Việt Nam – Cambodia Business Association convenes first congress

September 30, 2025 - 14:38
At the first congress of the Việt Nam – Cambodia Business Association. — VNA/VNS Photo

PHNOM PENH — The Việt Nam – Cambodia Business Association (VCBA) organised its first congress in Phnom Penh from September 28-29, discussing measures to bolster bilateral trade cooperation and strengthen Vietnamese goods’ presence in the neighbouring country.

The event brought together more than 100 representatives from 63 member enterprises, members of the consulting board, guests from Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV), and business associations of Tây Ninh, Đồng Tháp, An Giang, and Cần Thơ.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ affirmed that the VCBA has been a solid bridge connecting business associations of both sides, contributing to bolstering economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

He took the occasion to praise the substantive and effective contributions made by the association over the recent past to building the traditional friendship and comprehensive and sustainable collaboration between the two countries.

Looking ahead, he suggested the association outline specific communications plans to attract more Vietnamese memberships, enhance unity among members, and reinforce its role as a bridge between enterprises and authorities in both countries.

At the event, delegates elected a 25-member executive board and a three-member inspection committee for the 2025–29 term. — VNA/VNS 

