Largest-capacity submarine cable system in Vietnam becomes operational

April 18, 2025 - 21:02
Asia Direct Cable (ADC), a fiber-optic submarine cable with a capacity of 50 Tbps – the largest in Việt Nam, was put into operation in early April, according to the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.
HÀ NỘI — Asia Direct Cable (ADC), a fiber-optic submarine cable with a capacity of 50 Tbps – the largest in Việt Nam, was put into operation in early April, according to the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.

The ADC's capacity is equivalent to 125 per cent of the total international connection capacity of the five existing submarine cable systems (IA, AAE-1, APG, AGG, and SMW-3). It also boasts higher speeds compared to previous systems.

Viettel, the sole Vietnamese investor in the project, owns the entire submarine branch, the landing station in Quy Nhơn City in the central province of Binh Dinh, and a part of the main international route.

The ADC is an undersea fiber optic cable system that spans approximately 9,800 kilometers, connecting Việt Nam, China, Hong Kong (China), Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, and Japan. Notably, it connects to three major data hubs of Asia, namely Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.

With a total investment of US$290 million, the route is the result of the collaboration of nine leading telecommunications corporations: Viettel (Vietnam), Softbank (Japan), Tata (India), Singtel (Singapore), China Telecommunications Corporation, China Telecom Global, China Unicom (China), National Telecom (Thailand), and PLDT (the Philippines). — VNS

