Phú Mỹ Hưng brings model urban development to the North with Hồng Hạc City

BẮC NINH — On the morning of April 19, Phú Mỹ Hưng officially launched its Hồng Hạc City project in Thuận Thành Town, Bắc Ninh Province.

The event marked a strategic move by the company to bring its renowned urban development model from southern Việt Nam to the North, following over three decades of success with the Phú Mỹ Hưng urban area in HCM City.

With a total investment of US$1.1 billion, Hồng Hạc City spans 197.76 hectares and is designed to accommodate approximately 28,000 residents.

Strategically located at the northeastern gateway to Hà Nội, the project offers seamless connectivity to major transport arteries and Bắc Ninh’s key industrial hubs.

Speaking at the ceremony, Trương Quốc Hưng, Deputy General Director of Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Company Ltd, said, “Hồng Hạc City is not just another real estate project. It is a project built on passion, meticulously studied to recreate the core values that made Phú Mỹ Hưng in HCM City a success — comprehensive infrastructure, a people-centric philosophy and sustainable development.”

Drawing from its internationally recognised experience in urban planning, Phú Mỹ Hưng revealed that Hồng Hạc City will be developed as an eco-urban model. About 20 per cent of the total land area will be dedicated to green spaces — a rare ratio among today’s urban developments. Each residential cluster will have dedicated community areas, including resident clubs, parks, squares and a full range of essential services such as schools, hospitals, sports facilities and retail centres.

“We believe that urban development is not just about building houses, but about cultivating communities,” Hưng emphasised.

“Every step of our planning, design and construction revolves around the goal of delivering a high-quality lifestyle for residents — one that is not only convenient but also meaningful. That is why we chose the name Hồng Hạc — the red-crowned crane — a noble bird symbolising reunion and peace. We hope this will truly be a place to return to, a genuine home.”

The project comprises three sub-zones: Hồng Phát, Hồng Thịnh and Hồng Phúc. The Hồng Phát zone will be developed first, beginning with section F1-1, featuring terraced houses and apartments, expected to go on sale in June 2025 and complete by 2027. Product types will include commercial townhouses, terraced homes and semi-detached villas, officially marking Phú Mỹ Hưng’s entry into the northern property market.

Notably, during the launch, the developer signed a memorandum of understanding with three major banks — BIDV, Vietcombank and VietinBank — to implement financial support programmes for prospective homebuyers. These initiatives aim to enhance housing accessibility for both residents and investors.

“We develop each phase with a clear roadmap — no mass construction,” Hưng explained.

“Each component is thoroughly invested in terms of infrastructure, social amenities and communal spaces so that residents can settle in comfortably from the moment they receive their homes.”

A hallmark of Phú Mỹ Hưng’s developments is its unwavering commitment to legal transparency and construction quality.

According to Hưng, Hồng Hạc City has completed all legal procedures and will only proceed once all regulatory conditions are met. “We have invested in a stringent quality control system. Every construction is supervised by both independent assessors and our in-house team. Our aim is to deliver what we promise — and ideally, even exceed expectations,” he shared.

The launch event drew the participation of hundreds of customers and investors from Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh and neighbouring provinces. Among them, Trần Hà Linh, a Hà Nội resident, said she and her family were seriously considering purchasing property at the development.

“As someone who has long admired the Phú Mỹ Hưng model in HCM City, I feel confident now that it is being brought to the North. Hồng Hạc City is not only well-planned but also reflects a human-centred development philosophy, particularly with its focus on green space — something I care deeply about. This is not just a place to live, it’s a place to truly belong,” Linh said.

“My family is considering buying a home here to settle down, and we’re also exploring the possibility of purchasing another unit as a rental investment, as we believe the area has strong potential for appreciation.” Linh added.

Explaining the rationale behind choosing Bắc Ninh as the first stop in their expansion journey, Hưng noted that the province possesses all the essential conditions for a model urban area.

“Bắc Ninh is not only among the top provinces in terms of economic growth, but it also boasts a strategic location near Hà Nội, modern transport infrastructure, a large population, and strong real housing demand. It is the ideal place to realise our long-term vision.”

Hưng also reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to its customers and the broader community. “We aim to turn Hồng Hạc City into a truly happy community — a place not just with beautiful houses, but with cultured residents who connect and engage with one another. A city can only be considered successful when its people thrive.”

With a solid foundation built on its southern success and a clear vision for northern Việt Nam, Hồng Hạc City is expected to emerge as a new model of urban living — one that blends modernity with humanity, convenience with sustainability. — VNS