National Brand Week to start Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Brand Week will start on Wednesday to promote Vietnamese products that have achieved the ‘Vietnam Value’ title to the domestic and international community, in celebration of the 17th Vietnam Brand Day (April 20).

With the theme “Breakthrough from Innovation and Creativity”, this year’s event emphasises the role of innovation in business development strategies, and aims to honour Vietnamese enterprises that made outstanding efforts to improve product quality and raise the value of the Vietnamese brands in domestic and international markets, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, the event’s organiser.

It also provides a great opportunity for enterprises to enhance their reputation, expand markets, and increase their influence amid global competition.

Apart from the kick-off ceremony, other events that will take place on Wednesday include the seminar ‘Innovation – The Driving Force Behind the Breakthrough of the Vietnam National Brand’, and an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Vietnam National Brand programme.

The activities will be held at the Pullman Hanoi Hotel and last until April 21.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, chair of the Vietnam National Brand Council, has sent a letter of congratulations to the Vietnamese business community to mark the occasion.

In the letter, he encouraged all enterprises – especially those that have been recognised with the ‘Vietnam Value’ title – to actively improve product quality, develop sustainable brands, and continue to promote the national brand and image of Việt Nam.

The ‘Vietnam Value’ programme was started in 2003 by the Government to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese products, enhance their recognition, and build a national image.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with coordinating with other ministries and sectors to select and honour domestic brands based on three core values: quality, innovation, and leadership. — BIZHUB/VNS