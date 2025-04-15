Central Retail to launch new supermarket in Hưng Yên

HƯNG YÊN — A trade conference took place in Hưng Yên City on Wednesday to promote the consumption and distribution of local agricultural and handicraft products.

The event was organised by the city’s Department of Economy, Infrastructure and Urban Affairs, in coordination with the Central Retail Việt Nam group, in preparation for the launch of the GO! Hưng Yên supermarket and shopping centre in July.

The conference attracted more than 60 businesses, cooperatives and households that participate in the One Commune–One Product (OCOP) programme, as well as representatives of craft villages from various districts and towns.

At the event, suppliers in the northern province of Hưng Yên had the opportunity to learn about Central Retail’s nationwide distribution system, gain deeper insights into the group’s purchasing procedures, and explore opportunities to put their products onto the shelves of GO!.

Businesses engaged in direct networking and received information and consumer trend updates from Central Retail’s purchasing staff, which help them make informed decisions to adjust their production and business strategies.

Speaking at the event, Central Retail Việt Nam’s communications director Nguyễn Thị Bích Vân said: “We have deployed an experienced purchasing team in both fast-moving consumer goods and fresh goods to ensure effective supply-demand matching, which aligns with our ‘Better for Vietnam’ strategy and helps to establish a supply chain for the opening of GO! Hưng Yên.

“We hope that after this event, many products from Hưng Yên Province will be supplied to the supermarket to serve local residents and those from the surrounding areas."

GO! Hưng Yên is expected to promote the consumption of signature agricultural, industrial and handicraft products from Hưng Yên City, and contribute to the socio-economic development of Hưng Yên Province and neighbouring localities.

It will support the development of the local trade and services sector through strong collaboration with small and medium-sized enterprises in the province.

Hưng Yên’s OCOP products distributed at the supermarket will have the opportunity to reach other GO! and Tops Market supermarkets nationwide.

More than 100 local residents will be hired to work at GO! Hưng Yên when it goes into operation. — BIZHUB/VNS