Kiên Giang aims to increase exports, expand agriculture through farming area codes

KIÊN GIANG – The southern province of Kiên Giang aims to develop key farming areas and increase the export of high-quality agricultural products by granting farming codes, said the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Farming codes are designed to enhance traceability and facilitate agricultural exports.

The province has issued 590 farming codes, 165 of which have been certified by the Plant Protection Department for export to the EU, China, Japan, and Malaysia, to name a few.

The codes have been assigned to 16 crops, covering 21,446 hectares of the province’s total farming area.

These crops include rice, mango, pineapple, coconut, sweet potato, taro, jackfruit, durian, pomelo, rose myrtle, mangosteen, ginger, pepper, cucumber, and honeydew melon.

The implementation of farming codes is expected to drive the province’s agricultural sector forward and maximise its resources, according to provincial authorities.

Farmers have received training in crop management, planting techniques, pest control, safe pesticide use, food sanitation, and product preservation and distribution, said the head of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

They have abandoned outdated farming methods and actively adopted technology to produce high-quality, traceable products that meet the strict requirements of foreign markets and generate higher economic value.

Production facilities are also requested to strictly adhere to GAP standards and implement modern techniques to meet export requirements.

Lê Hữu Toàn, director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said Kiên Giang planned to establish farming area codes for more crops to pave the way for local production and exports.

He said the province would inform farmers about the benefits of receiving farming codes and provide training for agricultural management officers.

Regarding Kiên Giang’s policy to develop key farming areas, it had requested farms to comply with organic practices and GAP standards and instructed them on how to safely use pesticides, he added.

Toàn asked authorities to increase inspections and oversight to ensure farms comply with regulations regarding plant type, pesticide usage, pest control, and product outputs.

Kiên Giang authorities aim to enhance cooperation with enterprises to invest in cutting-edge equipment and infrastructure for packaging facilities.

In 2025, the province aims to produce 301,650 tonnes of vegetables and 248,950 tonnes of industrial crops and fruits.

It will also expand key crops such as pepper, rose myrtle, pineapple, banana, mango, durian, passion fruit, and medicinal herbs.

Kiên Giang will develop its central planting areas while simultaneously building modern rural areas to maximise local resources.

It will establish more specialised farming areas and agricultural production centres.

It will also improve production practices to be more flexible and better adapt to climate change.

Provincial authorities said they would introduce farmers to new, high-quality plant seeds that offer higher economic value and encourage the application of technology and sustainable practices.

They will also implement timely preventive measures against pests and improve the capacity to survey and forecast plant diseases. – VNS