Việt Nam attracts nearly US$31.4 billion in foreign investment in 11 months

HÀ NỘI — Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) into Việt Nam, including new and additional investments, and capital contributions via share purchases, reached US$31.4 billion in the first 11 months of 2024.

Nearly $17.4 billion was poured into 3,035 new projects, while $9.93 billion was added to 1,350 existing projects, and $4.06 billion was spent by foreign investors to purchase shares.

In November alone, $4.12 billion worth of FDI was registered, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.

In January-November, a total of $21.68 billion was disbursed, up 7.1 per cent against the same period last year.

Foreign investors invested in 18 out of 21 sectors of the national economy. Among these, the processing and manufacturing industry led with total investment capital reaching nearly $20.2 billion, accounting for approximately 64.4 per cent of the total, down 8.7 per cent year-on-year. It was followed by real estate business, with a combined capital of $5.63 billion, or 17.9 per cent of the total, and up 89.1 per cent year-on-year.

In the reviewed period, Việt Nam attracted investments from 110 nations and territories, with Singapore topping the list, pouring nearly $9.14 billion into the country, making up 29.1 per cent of the total, up 53.7 per cent year-on-year. The Republic of Korea ranked second, with $3.89 billion, accounting for 12.4 per cent of the total, down 9 per cent year-on-year.

The northern province of Bắc Ninh led the nation in terms of FDI capital, with $5.04 billion, or 16 per cent of the total, representing an over threefold increase compared to the same period last year. It was followed by the northern border province of Quảng Ninh, with $2.29 billion, making up 7.3 per cent, down 26.3 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, HCM City topped the country in terms of the number of projects. — VNS