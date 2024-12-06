Fewer businesses established in 11 months compared to last year

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 112,000 new businesses were established in November nationwide, with registered capital reaching around VNĐ139 trillion (US$5.47 billion), a decrease of 21.3 per cent in number and 9.8 per cent in capital, respectively, compared to October.

The statistics were released by the General Statistics Office on Friday.

The number of newly registered workers in November was nearly 90,200, up 12 per cent from October.

Compared to November 2023, there was a decrease of 22.6 per cent in the number of businesses, 27.2 per cent in registered capital, and 0.8 per cent in the number of workers.

In total, for the first 11 months of 2024, Việt Nam had over 147,200 newly established businesses, with registered capital of over VNĐ1.45 quadrillion ($57.2 billion) and more than 905,700 registered workers.

These numbers demonstrate a decrease of 0.5 per cent in the number of businesses but about the same amount of registered capital compared to the same period last year. They also show an 8 per cent decrease in the number of workers on-year.

Over 7,700 businesses resumed operations this past month, down 10.9 per cent compared to the previous month, but up 17.4 per cent compared to November 2023.

Meanwhile, nearly 71,300 businesses resumed operations in the last 11 months, an increase of 28.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

On average, nearly 19,900 businesses were established or resumed operations each month.

In November 2024, a total of 4,243 businesses registered for temporary business suspension, down 22.2 per cent from October and down 5.9 per cent compared to November 2023.

For the first 11 months of 2024, more than 96,200 businesses temporarily suspended their operations, an increase of 12.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Nearly 57,700 businesses were in the dissolution process, and nearly 19,300 had completed dissolution procedures, an increase of 0.9 and 19.8 per cent, respectively, compared to the first 11 months of 2023.

On average, more than 15,700 businesses exited the market each month. — VNS