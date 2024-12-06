Seminar seeks to support Vietnamese businesses expanding to North America

HCM CITY — Over 100 innovative Vietnamese businesses and industry experts have gathered at a consulting seminar in HCM City to explore opportunities for growth in North America.

At the seminar titled “Startup Expansion – Canada Startup Visa & USA EB2 NIW Startup R&D Programmes” organised by Empowered Startups, a Canada-based innovative startup incubator and foundry, participants had the opportunity to gain valuable insights from seasoned professionals in fields such as immigration law, business consulting, and government policy.

The seminar provided a platform for networking and fostering collaboration between Vietnamese entrepreneurs and North American stakeholders.

At the event, businesses interested in expanding or starting up in the US or Canada also engaged in direct dialogue with representatives from Empowered Startups, Government officials from both countries and startup consulting organisations to seek answers to their inquiries regarding investment policies and support for startups in these markets. Furthermore, participants were able to receive one-on-one consultations with experts to tailor a suitable roadmap for their organisations.

Sharing about the startup potential of Vietnamese businesses in Canada and the US, Paul Girodo, co-founder of Empowered Startups, underscored that, “With the context of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the US, as well as the very positive relationship between Việt Nam and Canada, more and more Vietnamese businesses are seeking to expand and start businesses in the international market with many creative business ideas.

“I look forward to continuing to cooperate with the Vietnamese business community, contributing to promoting the innovative startup movement and forming a sustainable startup ecosystem between the Vietnamese and international markets,” he said.

Regarding the immigration and entry policies of these two markets, Shawn Olson, vice president of Business Development at Empowered Startups, said, “The EB-2 National Interest Waiver R&D programme not only has a higher approval rate but also a shorter processing time. This demonstrates that the US is always creating conditions for businesses to start up in the country to contribute to the overall economic development of both countries. This is also information that many Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been interested in recently.”

Experts also emphasised that with the positive changes in current immigration policies, EB-2 NIW has become a more attractive option for Vietnamese entrepreneurs seeking to grow and expand their businesses in the US market. The increasing interest from Vietnamese investors reflects not only the growing demand for flexible investment pathways but also the shift of the Vietnamese business community towards seeking new and sustainable opportunities. — VNS