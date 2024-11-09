Politics & Law
Home Economy

The book 'Logistics - Journey of Aspiration' launched

November 09, 2024 - 11:05
Authored by Trần Thanh Hải, Deputy Director of the Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the book compiles 55 writings on logistics, offering readers a deep dive into the sector’s present and future.
The book "Logistics - Journey of Aspiration" on display at the launch event on November 9. VNS photo

HÀ NỘI – A new book offering practical insights into Việt Nam’s logistics landscape, "Logistics - Journey of Aspiration", was launched on November 9 at Hà Nội's book street.

The launch event saw the attendance of Đào Trọng Khoa, Chairman of the Vietnam Logistics Association (VLA), representatives from the Vietnam Logistics Human Resources Development Association (VALOMA), various ministries, business associations, industry leaders, as well as numerous university lecturers and students.

In his foreword, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan noted that logistics is both an unfamiliar and familiar concept—unfamiliar due to its recent rise in public discussions, yet familiar because of its impact across economic and social fields.

“The articles in this book are concise, informative, and approachable," he wrote. "With a gentle and thoughtful style, Hải makes even the most technical topics relatable.”

Speaking at the event, Hải shared his hope that the book would inspire a passion for logistics among younger generations.

The book is divided into five chapters: Developing Logistics Infrastructure, Logistics Service Business, Logistics Through the COVID-19 Storm, Logistics and Trade, and Logistics and Contemporary Issues.

The launch also carries a meaningful message, as all proceeds from book sales will go to the VALOMA scholarship fund, supporting students with financial needs or outstanding achievements in logistics and supply chain studies. VNS

Economy

First SEMIExpo Vietnam

Việt Nam is positioning itself as a major player in the global semiconductor industry by hosting its inaugural event in Hà Nội, SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024. The two-day expo, from November 7, features more than 5,000 delegates, including big global companies, experts, associtaions and universties. Watch the video to learn more about the first and biggest semiconductor expo in Việt Nam.
Economy

French partner, Đà Nẵng to boost digitalisation cooperation

The Agence universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), the Francophone University Association and the central city’s information and communications department have inked a five-year framework agreement on digital human resources training to serve the digital economy and society, part of building Đà Nẵng into the first ‘smart’ city in central Việt Nam.

