The book 'Logistics - Journey of Aspiration' launched

HÀ NỘI – A new book offering practical insights into Việt Nam’s logistics landscape, "Logistics - Journey of Aspiration", was launched on November 9 at Hà Nội's book street.

The launch event saw the attendance of Đào Trọng Khoa, Chairman of the Vietnam Logistics Association (VLA), representatives from the Vietnam Logistics Human Resources Development Association (VALOMA), various ministries, business associations, industry leaders, as well as numerous university lecturers and students.

Authored by Trần Thanh Hải, Deputy Director of the Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the book compiles 55 writings on logistics, offering readers a deep dive into the sector’s present and future.

In his foreword, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan noted that logistics is both an unfamiliar and familiar concept—unfamiliar due to its recent rise in public discussions, yet familiar because of its impact across economic and social fields.

“The articles in this book are concise, informative, and approachable," he wrote. "With a gentle and thoughtful style, Hải makes even the most technical topics relatable.”

Speaking at the event, Hải shared his hope that the book would inspire a passion for logistics among younger generations.

The book is divided into five chapters: Developing Logistics Infrastructure, Logistics Service Business, Logistics Through the COVID-19 Storm, Logistics and Trade, and Logistics and Contemporary Issues.

The launch also carries a meaningful message, as all proceeds from book sales will go to the VALOMA scholarship fund, supporting students with financial needs or outstanding achievements in logistics and supply chain studies. VNS