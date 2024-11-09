First SEMIExpo Vietnam

Việt Nam is positioning itself as a major player in the global semiconductor industry by hosting its inaugural event in Hà Nội, SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024. The two-day expo, from November 7, features more than 5,000 delegates, including big global companies, experts, associtaions and universties. Watch the video to learn more about the first and biggest semiconductor expo in Việt Nam.