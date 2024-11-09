Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

First SEMIExpo Vietnam

November 09, 2024 - 10:49
Việt Nam is positioning itself as a major player in the global semiconductor industry by hosting its inaugural event in Hà Nội, SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024. The two-day expo, from November 7, features more than 5,000 delegates, including big global companies, experts, associtaions and universties. Watch the video to learn more about the first and biggest semiconductor expo in Việt Nam.

see also

More on this story

Economy

French partner, Đà Nẵng to boost digitalisation cooperation

The Agence universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), the Francophone University Association and the central city’s information and communications department have inked a five-year framework agreement on digital human resources training to serve the digital economy and society, part of building Đà Nẵng into the first ‘smart’ city in central Việt Nam.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom