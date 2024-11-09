First SEMIExpo Vietnam

Việt Nam is positioning itself as a major player in the global semiconductor industry by hosting its inaugural event in Hà Nội, SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024. The two-day expo, from November 7, features more than 5,000 delegates, including big global companies, experts, associtaions and universties. Watch the video to learn more about the first and biggest semiconductor expo in Việt Nam.
The Agence universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), the Francophone University Association and the central city’s information and communications department have inked a five-year framework agreement on digital human resources training to serve the digital economy and society, part of building Đà Nẵng into the first ‘smart’ city in central Việt Nam.
The upcoming official visit to Chile by President Lương Cường is expected to open up new opportunities for trade relations between the two countries, especially as bilateral trade ties have made impressive progress in recent times.
Sacombank has achieved the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification at the highest level with version 4.0, marking the 11th consecutive year it has been recognised for its safety and security in the card sector.