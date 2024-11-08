PM visits Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park

CHONGQING — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on November 8 visited the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park as part of his trip to attend the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit and working visit to China.

PM Chính visited a booth selling Vietnamese products; listen to the introduction of the operations of the Logistics Hub Park Operations Centre; and visit the wharf and panoramic view of the centre. In particular, PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation welcomed the ASEAN fast train from Hà Nội to the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park.

The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park has a total area of 17.93ha, with a construction area of 108,000 sq.m. In particular, the Chongqing dry port belongs to the land route located in the centre of the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park. Currently, the port has nearly 30 international transport companies choosing it as a gateway to penetrate into mainland China.

PM Chính highly appreciated the strategic location and role of the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in connecting trade. He expected that the two sides will continue to increase links with Việt Nam, both by road, waterway, and railway, especially the international railway line from Việt Nam through Chongqing to Central Asia and Europe to exploit the potential market but facing difficulties in transport.

Stating that rail transport has the advantage of harmonising both air and waterways, with goods transport time not too long and charges not too high, and safe, PM Chính hoped that both sides will urgently invest in upgrading and increasing railway connectivity to remove transport bottlenecks to Central Asia and Europe.

PM Chính proposed valuing time, brainpower and connection, reopening the "silk road" in the new era, creating the future, and cooperating for mutual benefit; and opening up new trade corridors, not only connecting Việt Nam and China but also ASEAN and Central Asia and Europe. He suggested the Chinese side coordinate closely with Vietnamese partners, develop logistics, promote trade and related industries so that Vietnamese goods have more access to the Chinese market and bring Vietnamese goods to third countries, especially the Middle East and Europe.

Emphasising that with the advantage of geographical location, Việt Nam has a strategy to develop into a transshipment centre for both air and waterways, with major airports and seaports that have been and will be invested in, PM Chính affirmed that logistics development is both a requirement and a potential and advantage of Việt Nam. He hoped that the Chinese side will cooperate, provide financial support, transfer science and technology, train human resources, share management experience and improve institutions to help Việt Nam develop similar logistics centres.

This is the last activity of PM Chính's trip to China to attend the 8th GMS Summit, the 10th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS), the 11th Cambodia - Laos - Myanmar - Việt Nam (CLMV) Summit and working visit to China. Later on the same day, PM Chính and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Chongqing City for Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS