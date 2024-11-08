Sacombank earns top international security certification for 11th consecutive year

HCM CITY — Sacombank has achieved the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification at the highest level with version 4.0, marking the 11th consecutive year it has been recognised for its safety and security in the card sector.

PCI DSS is the top security standard in the field of card issuance and acceptance, established by the PCI Security Standards Council, and is recognised globally.

Getting the certification for so many years is evidence of the relentless efforts made by Sacombank to improve and upgrade its information technology infrastructure to meet strict card data security standards.

This certification also reflects Sacombank’s strong commitment to protecting and maintaining customer information privacy, strengthening customer confidence in its card-related products and services.

Sacombank has also extended the PCI DSS certification to its Sacombank Pay financial management application to provide absolute peace of mind to customers when transacting and storing payment information on the platform.

Compliance with PCI - DSS helps Sacombank increase the rate of successful prevention of suspicious transactions, diversify card services and utilities, and expand the network of partners participating in its payment ecosystem, while providing users with a convenient, fast, and secure card spending experience, particularly for online transactions.

With all online transactions encrypted and protected according to the highest security standards, customers will feel secure when making transactions, thereby helping transaction volume through Sacombank’s payment gateway consistently lead the market.

A representative of Sacombank emphasised the importance of ensuring information security and safety in banking operations, especially in today’s rapidly evolving digital age and the increasing complexity of cybercrime.

“Cooperating with the international security assessment partner ControlCase and being granted PCI DSS certification for 11 straight years underscores that Sacombank's system is increasingly advancing and aligning with the world’s most stringent technology standards," he said. — VNS