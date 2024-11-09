French partner, Đà Nẵng to boost digitalisation cooperation

French partner, Đà Nẵng to boost digitalisation

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Agence universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), the Francophone University Association and the central city’s information and communications department have inked a five-year framework agreement on digital human resources training. The deal will help serve the city's digitalisation transformation, in building the digital economy and society, on the way to making Đà Nẵng as the first ‘smart’ city in central Việt Nam.

The department said the agreement will focus in development of an assessment programme on citizenship digital capability, providing recognition and certificates of digital skills, adhering to international standards, for worldwide applications.

It said the deal will boost a digital ecology system, elevate education of the digitalisation processes and virtual reality applications in Đà Nẵng in the years ahead.

It is another positive step in cooperation between Đà Nẵng and its French partners and by progression, the European Union.

In the past, AUF, in co-operation with University of Nice Sophia Antipolis, in Nice and Đà Nẵng University, agreed terms for sharing scientific research, education and establishing student exchanges on subjects including technology transfer, business management, water management and embedded software systems.

Đà Nẵng plans to be one of three largest centres of semiconductor and AI industries in Việt Nam, along with HCM City and Hà Nội, and the city introduced the country's first semiconductor Research, Design Training & AI Centre (DSAC) in the Master Plan 2030, with a vision to 2050.

The city needs to train 5,000 engineers, including 2,000 chip designers, by 2030, in order to supply manpower for the industries.

The beach hub has called for deeper cooperation and investment from the European Union in key industries and services, including semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence (AI), high-quality human resources training.

In a working session with EU Ambassador to Việt Nam, Julien Guerrier said Đà Nẵng is seen as a potential partner in the semiconductor industry, and EU members have been seeking investment and market expansion in Đà Nẵng.

To date there have been 34 French investment projects in the city, with a total investment capital of US$25 million.

The French Institute has already opened its offices in Đà Nẵng and Thừa Thiên Huế in promoting culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.