Largest M&A deal of Vietnamese healthcare industry completed

HÀ NỘI — FV Hospital is officially a member of Thomson Medical Group after the two sides completed an acquisition deal on Wednesday worth more than VNĐ9 trillion (US$366.7 million).

This is considered the biggest M&A deal in the history of Việt Nam's healthcare industry, and also the biggest one of its kind in Southeast Asia since 2020, said FV Hospital.

Thomson Medical Group agreed to acquire the Vietnamese company last July. It marks the official presence of the group in Việt Nam. Thomson is one of the leading listed healthcare companies in the region, with operations in Singapore and Malaysia.

"The acquisition of FV expands our presence in three of the most important geographies in Southeast Asia's healthcare sector, giving us access to a growing market and rich talent pool while making an important step into neighbouring countries such as Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar," said Kiat Lim, Executive Vice Chairman of Thomson Medical Group.

At the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Trần Văn Thuấn, Deputy Minister of Health, said that the Ministry's perspective is not to distinguish between public and private hospitals.

"We highly encourage private healthcare to receive investments from international corporations. FV officially becoming a member of Thomson Medical Group is not only a joy for the hospital but also a joy for the Ministry of Health," he added. — VNS