Vietnam Airlines named among top 10 most punctual airlines in Asia Pacific

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines (VNA), a 4-star airline and the flag carrier of Vietnam, has been named among the top 10 most punctual airlines in Asia Pacific by Cirium, a leader in aviation analytics, in The On-Time Performance Review 2023.

Vietnam Airline is the only Vietnamese airline to be named in this ranking. The report, published in January 2024, is based on an extensive amount of data collected and curated from more than 600 global sources of real-time flight information, including published schedules, government agencies, civil aviation authorities, airlines, airports and major airline reservation systems.

Vietnam Airlines claimed 9th place, among other highly respected international airlines such as Singapore Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and Garuda Indonesia, bolstering the airline’s reputation for reliability among passengers.

In 2023, Vietnam Airlines operated 150,674 flights with an on-time arrival percentage of 77.46 per cent which is higher than the regional average of 73.51 per cent. An on-time arrival is defined as when a passenger flight arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time.

Airline Ratings ranked Vietnam Airlines as one of the 20 best airlines in the world in 2023. The airline also received several prestigious awards from the World Travel Awards, thanks to its unwavering focus on improving service quality.

Cirium has been the industry leader in aviation analytics for more than 15 years, bringing together powerful data and analytics to keep the world in motion. It delivers insights built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel. Cirium is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics. — VNS