Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Vice President receives Ford Motor’s senior official

January 17, 2024 - 16:22
Ford has invested US$208 million in the Southeast Asian country, and created jobs for over 5,000 local labourers.
Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân (right) had talks with President of Ford Motor’s International Markets Group Kay Hart. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng

HÀ NỘI — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân hosted a reception for President of Ford Motor’s International Markets Group Kay Hart in Hà Nội on Wednesday, during which she proposed the US company consider expanding investment cooperation in Việt Nam.

Congratulating Ford Motor on its achievements over the past 120 years and Ford Vietnam Co. Ltd. on receiving a first-class Labour Order from the Vietnamese State, Xuân said that Ford has invested US$208 million in the Southeast Asian country, and created jobs for over 5,000 local labourers.

With its advantages such as a large population and an important role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Việt Nam is speeding up administrative and institutional reforms to create the most favourable environment for foreign businesses, including those from the US, she said.

In the current period, Việt Nam invites partners to invest under new-generation free trade agreements, and carries out policies on green transformation, digital transformation, and sustainable development. Therefore, it hopes the group will have innovations in technology, corporate governance, and human resources training, Xuan said.

The Vice President also expressed her hope that Ford Vietnam will continue to carry out community activities to support customers and people, especially in remote and disadvantaged areas.

Hart affirmed that Việt Nam is one of the company’s key markets in the world, and Ford Motor's factory in Hải Dương Province is one of its three important assembly plants in the region.

She informed the host that Ford Motor is considering the development of products and new technologies in Việt Nam, and hopes to continue receiving support from Hải Dương Province’s authorities and the Vietnamese Government. — VNS

Ford

see also

More on this story

Economy

EuroCham releases 2024 Whitebook

Chairman of EuroCham in Việt Nam Gabor Fluit said the Southeast Asian country has worked diligently to develop its economy, generating new jobs, developing new industries and improving livelihoods nationwide.
Economy

Lynk & Co brand launched in HCM City

Lynk & Co Automobile International Sales Company Ltd (Lynk & Co) and GreenLynk Automotives Joint Stock Company on Saturday officially launched the Lynk & Co car brand in the Southern market.

E-paper

Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Hanoi today
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom